Elsevier Introduces Two Major Reference Works for Earth and Environmental Scientists and Students

Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, today announced the publication of two major reference works for earth and environmental scientists and students. Comprehensive Remote Sensing, edited by Shunlin Liang, covers all aspects of this rapidly growing discipline, with each volume edited by well-known scientists and featuring contributions from frontier researchers. Encyclopedia of the Anthropocene, edited by Dominick DellaSala and Michael Goldstein, presents a currency-based, global synthesis cataloguing the impact of humanity's global ecological footprint. Elsevier also announced publication of six additional earth and environmental science titles.

The field of remote sensing has quadrupled in size in the past two decades, and increasingly attracts individuals working in a diverse set of disciplines ranging from geographers, oceanographers, and meteorologists, to physicists and computer scientists. Comprehensive Remote Sensing will benefit both students and researchers who want to further their understanding of this discipline. The nine-volume set contains 'layered content,' with each article beginning with the basics and then moving on to more complex concepts. It documents the development of remote sensing, from foundational principles, modeling and practical algorithms, to various applications illustrated by case studies.

Currently a professor in the Department of Geographical Sciences, University of Maryland, USA, Editor-in-Chief Dr. Shunlin Liang received his Ph.D. in remote sensing and GIS from Boston University, Boston, MA. He was a Postdoctoral Research Associate with Boston University from 1992 to 1993, and a Validation Scientist with the NOAA/NASA Pathfinder AVHRR Land Project from 1993 to 1994. Dr. Liang's main research interests focus on estimation of land surface variables from satellite observations, studies on surface energy balance, and assessing the climatic, ecological and hydrological impacts of afforestation in China. He has published some 200 peer-reviewed journal papers, and has co-authored, edited and co-edited several books.



Covering a multitude of aspects related to climate change, biodiversity, contaminants, geology, energy and ethics, Encyclopedia of the Anthropocene features foundational essays from leading scientists that enable researchers to define and scrutinize information, relationships, meanings and ideas within the Anthropocene concept. Questions widely debated among scientists, humanists, conservationists, politicians and others are included, providing discussion of when the Anthropocene began, what to call it, whether it should be considered an official geological epoch, whether it can be contained in time, and how it will affect future generations.



Co-Editor-in-Chief, Dominick A. DellaSala, Ph.D., is President and Chief Scientist of the Geos Institute in Ashland, Oregon, USA. He served two terms as President of the Society for Conservation Biology, North America Section, and is a Courtesy Professor at Oregon State University. Dr. DellaSala is an internationally renowned author of more than 200 technical papers on forest and fire ecology, conservation biology, endangered species, and landscape ecology. He has received several conservation leadership awards, served as an expert witness at congressional hearings and presented keynote addresses at numerous conferences and international meetings.



Co-Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Michael Goldstein has worked for the U.S. National Forest Service as a wildlife and terrestrial ecology program leader for the Alaska Region since 2002. From 2010-2012, he held a two-year term as the founding director of the new Alaska Coastal Rainforest Center in Juneau, established to help facilitate coastal temperate rainforest research and education. With a doctorate in wildlife and fisheries ecology from Texas A&M University and a master's of science degree in environmental toxicology, Dr. Goldstein is the subject editor of the Bioscience: Ecology section of Elsevier's Reference Module in Earth Systems and Environmental Sciences.



Participatory Modelling for Resilient Futures: Action for Managing Our Environment from the Bottom-Up, edited by Richard Hewitt, Veronica Hernandez-Jimenez, Ana Zazo-Moratalla, Blanca Ocón-Martín, Lara Román-Bermejo and Maria Encinas-Escribano



Fundamentals of Geoenvironmental Engineering: Understanding Soil, Water, and Pollutant Interaction and Transport, by Abdel-Mohsen Onsy Mohamed, Evan K. Paleologos, Valeria Guimarães and Devendra Narain Singh



Environmental Issues Concerning Hydraulic Fracturing, Volume 1, edited by Kevin Schug and Zac Hildenbrand



Fundamentals of Soil Ecology, Third Edition, by David C. Coleman, Mac A. Callaham, Jr. and D.A. Crossley, Jr.



Infrared and Raman Spectroscopies of Clay Minerals, edited by Will Gates, J. Theo Kloprogge, Jana Madejova and Faïza Bergaya



Foundations of Geophysical Electromagnetic Theory and Methods, Second Edition, by Michael S. Zhdanov



In order to meet content needs in earth and environmental science, Elsevier uses proprietary tools to identify the gaps in coverage of the topics. Editorial teams strategically fill those gaps with content written by key influencers in the field, giving students, faculty and researchers the content they need to answer challenging questions and improve outcomes. These new books, which will educate the next generation of earth and environmental scientists, and provide critical foundational content for information professionals, are key examples of how Elsevier is enabling science to drive innovation.



