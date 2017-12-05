St Helier, Jersey, 2017-12-05 10:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In view of the current trading patterns of Black Earth Farming Ltd.'s (the "Company") Swedish Depository Receipt (ISIN SE0010219774), the Company wants to underline that there is currently no new information from the Company to communicate to the market.



Black Earth Farming Ltd. (Jersey) is a farming company that until recently operated in Russia. Its shares are listed as depository receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm. The Company has recently sold its agricultural land assets and the Company has distributed the proceeds from the sale and remaining funds to its shareholders. The Board intends to propose liquidation of the Company.



Corporate website: www.blackearthfarming.com



