Leading digital automotive marketplace gets 97 percent cache-hit efficiency

When AutoTrader UK, the U.K. and Ireland's largest digital automotive marketplace, wanted to speed up and improve website experiences, the company turned to Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW), a global leader in digital content delivery.

"We wanted a content delivery partner with innovative features, competitive pricing, and great support," said Russell Warman, Head of Infrastructure at AutoTrader. "We get all of that with Limelight. They treat us as a valued customer, and they've helped us enhance our website's responsiveness and our brand."

AutoTrader UK has more than 247 million views of its advertisements each month and a fast-changing inventory of over 450,000 vehicles listed by both private and retail customers. Each advertisement can have up to 100 high-resolution images to bring every aspect of a car to life and must be available 24/7 from any Internet connected device. To deliver high-quality website experiences with this volume of constantly changing information, AutoTrader UK needed a content delivery network (CDN) that was fast, secure, scalable and supports consistent and engaging customer experiences.

"Limelight's network allows AutoTrader UK to bypass the public Internet so that customers get the fast load times they expect every time on all connected devices," said Jonathan Smith, Group Vice-President and Managing Director at Limelight Networks. "We've increased their cache-hit rate to an industry-leading 97 percent to help them deliver the best possible customer experiences."

A complete case study is available here with additional details.

About AutoTrader UK

AutoTrader UK sits at the heart of the UK's vehicle buying process and its primary activity is to help vehicle retailers compete effectively on the marketplace in order to sell more vehicles, faster. AutoTrader UK is listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is now a member of the FTSE 250 Index.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks Inc., (NASDAQ: LLNW), a global leader in digital content delivery, empowers customers to better engage online audiences by enabling them to securely manage and globally deliver digital content, on any device. The company's Limelight Orchestrate Platform includes a global infrastructure with a fully-integrated suite of capabilities and services to help you address all your content delivery needs. The Orchestrate Platform solves your most important content delivery challenges so you can deliver the next great digital experience anywhere. For more information, please visit www.limelight.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171205005184/en/

Contacts:

OneChocolate Communications

Ellis Reid, 02074370227

limelight@onechocolatecomms.co.uk