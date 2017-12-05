Originally planned to launch in London, appointing an all US-based Board of Directors opened the door of opportunity for SmartServe to offer its products in both Europe and the US.

SmartServe, a London-based tech startup aiming to revolutionize the restaurant and hospitality space, selected The ExecRanks, the largest member-based community of active board members and advisors, to source a talented team of directors with experience in technology, foodservice, business development and sales and marketing. Using The ExecRanks on-demand advisory solution, SmartServe appointed five highly qualified executives to join the company's first board of directors. Originally planned to launch in London, appointing an all US-based board of directors opens the door of opportunity for SmartServe to offer its products in both Europe and the US.

SmartServe is a restaurant management solution that enables restaurants to unlock their revenue potential and enhance their guest's dining experience. Recognized at the Restaurant Technology Innovations Awards in September 2017, SmartServe's virtual, multi-task ordering app and its revolutionary SmartWatch offers restaurants the best methods of communication, smart technology and convenient solutions for their diners. Using the SmartServe mobile app, restaurant guests can order when ready, request for extra service, pay for their meals, leave instant reviews and be rewarded for their loyalty.

SmartServe CEO Fayez Nadem founded the company in 2015 and laid the foundation for the product launch and business strategy for SmartServe, but knew he needed a board of directors to provide guidance and advice for developing a go-to-market strategy that would reach international markets including the US. To do this, he had to look beyond his traditional network to source candidates that would meet his business needs.

"When I heard The ExecRanks connects businesses with individuals for advisory and board roles, I knew it could potentially supply me with the resources I needed to bring my product to launch," said Fayez Nadem, CEO of SmartServe. "I absolutely loved the level of care and customer service I received from The ExecRanks, from the initial call all the way through the end review. They connected me with a group of top performers, all of whom I'm proud to have on my board of directors."

"Assembling a board of directors may be one of the most important steps a CEO can take toward building a successful business," said Jonathan Aspatore, CEO of The ExecRanks. "Equipped with personal experience and a specialized skillset, directors are dedicated to supporting companies throughout any stage of growth. We are thrilled to have connected SmartServe with this talented team of board members."

SmartServe's newly appointed board members include the following, all sourced exclusively from members of The ExecRanks:

Art Suriano , CEO of TSi Company, has expertise in strategic business solutions including marketing, communications and training for major corporations and retailers.

, CEO of TSi Company, has expertise in strategic business solutions including marketing, communications and training for major corporations and retailers. Ed Addison , Chairman and CEO of Cloud Pharmaceuticals, has expertise in raising capital for new high-tech ventures and companies launching new products.

, Chairman and CEO of Cloud Pharmaceuticals, has expertise in raising capital for new high-tech ventures and companies launching new products. Harry Reifschneider , founder of Amphire Solutions and former CEO of All Kitchens of America, has 40 years of success within foodservice, retail and technology industries.

, founder of Amphire Solutions and former CEO of All Kitchens of America, has 40 years of success within foodservice, retail and technology industries. Lesley Sarkesian , founder and CEO of Sarkesian Ventures, has expertise in sales and marketing across technology, consumer goods and retail industries.

, founder and CEO of Sarkesian Ventures, has expertise in sales and marketing across technology, consumer goods and retail industries. Tim Carlsen, VP of Corporate and Business Development at SMBNation and CEO of Truece, has extensive expertise in new product launch, sales and go-to-market strategy.

About SmartServe

SmartServe, located in London and New York, is a restaurant management solution that enables restaurants to unlock their revenue potential and enhance their guest's dining experience. Recognized as a Finalist at the Restaurant Technology Innovations Awards in September 2017, SmartServe offers restaurants the best methods of communication, smart technology and convenient solutions for their diners. SmartServe developed the industry's first SmartWatch designed specifically for restaurants where servers can instantly communicate with each other and stay connected with guests and the kitchen at all times. SmartServe minimizes expenditure and increases sales by turning tables faster, providing better service and giving customers control over their dining experience. For more information, please visit SmartServe at gsgsmartserve.com

About The ExecRanks

The ExecRanks is transforming the way companies and executives connect for advisory work. Whether a company is taking their first step to using board advisors or looking to augment their existing advisory board or board of directors, The ExecRanks provides flexible on-demand advisory solutions for any business need. Companies can get the right advice at the right time through any length engagement from a one-hour call, to specific projects, to quarterly meetings.

Founded in 2012, The ExecRanks is a private company headquartered in Marin County, California. For more information, please visit https://www.execrank.com/.

