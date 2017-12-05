Sampo Oyj: Appointment in Sampo plc

sprite-preloader
SAMPO PLC PRESS RELEASE 5 December 2017 at 2:00 pm

Appointment in Sampo plc

Mirko Hurmerinta, 29, has been appointed IR and Communications Specialist for Sampo plc as of 1 December 2017. His duties include financial and media communications. He will also be responsible for Sampo's media relations during Communications Manager Maria Silander's maternity leave starting in January 2018.

Hurmerinta has previously worked as Financial Journalist for Kauppalehti newspaper and Arvopaperi magazine.

SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications

Further information:

Mirko Hurmerinta, IR and Communications Specialist, Sampo plc, tel. +358 10 516 0032

Maria Silander, Communications Manager, Sampo plc, tel. +358 10 516 0031

Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire

