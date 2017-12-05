Vernon, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2017) - True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. (CSE: MJ) (FSE: TLA) (OTCQB: TRLFF) ("True Leaf"), announced today that it will present at the LD Micro 10th Annual Main Event being held in Los Angeles, California, from December 5-7, 2017. True Leaf founder and Chief Executive Officer, Darcy Bomford, will be giving a presentation, participating in a panel discussion, and meeting with investors throughout the conference.

In his presentation, Mr. Bomford will discuss the progress of True Leaf's current Regulation A+ equity crowdfunding offering. More information about the offering is available at invest.trueleaf.com. Boustead Securities, LLC is serving as lead underwriter for the offering.

Event: True Leaf presents at LD Micro 10th Annual Main Event Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2017 Time: 3:30pm PT (Pacific Time) Location: Track 5, Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, CA

Also on December 6, Mr. Bomford will participate in a panel discussion at the conference titled, "High Times Panel - Cannabis in 2025: How has the cannabis landscape changed? How large is the market? Where is it legal? What regulatory changes have taken effect?" The panel will be moderated by Adam Levin, CEO of High Times, and in addition to Mr. Bomford, panelists include Alan Lien, CEO of SolisTek, Hadley Ford, CEO of iAnthus Capital Holdings, Derek Peterson, CEO of TerraTech, and Nick Kovacevich, CEO of Kush Bottles.

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. For investors attending the LD Micro Conference, please contact True Leaf Investor Relations to schedule a meeting with True Leaf management at tpatel@edisongroup.com.

About LD Micro

The LD Micro Main Event takes place December 5-7, 2017, at the Luxe Sunset Hotel in Los Angeles, and will feature over 200 companies in the small/micro-cap space.

LD Micro is an investment newsletter firm that focuses on finding undervalued companies in the micro-cap space. Since 2002, the firm has published reports on select companies throughout the year. The firm also hosts the LD Micro Invitational in June. It is a non-registered investment advisor. For more information, please contact 408-457-1042 or visit www.ldmicro.com.

About True Leaf

Founded in 2013, True Leaf has two main operating divisions: True Leaf Medicine Inc. and True Leaf Pet Inc. The Company's goal is to provide federally-approved, safe and effective cannabis products that will be sold across Canada and the United States. True Leaf Medicine Inc. was launched in July 2013 to become a licensed producer of medicinal cannabis for the Canadian market. True Leaf Medicine Inc. has been given approval by Health Canada to build its grow facility and will be subject to a Health Canada security inspection upon completion to allow for the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products. Currently, True Leaf does not have a license to produce cannabis.

Established in 2015, True Leaf Pet Inc. markets safe, hemp-focused products for the pet industry. The Company launched the True Hemp™ pet supplement line in Canada, the United States, and Europe, becoming one of the first hemp-based pet product lines to be marketed worldwide. True Hemp™ North American products are free of CBD and THC, making them the first federally legal products to be marketed in Canada and the United States.

Media Contact:

Paul Sullivan

Director, Public Relations

Paul@trueleaf.com

O: 604-685-4742

M: 604-603-7358

Investor Contact:

Kevin Bottomley

Director and Corporate Relations

Kevin@trueleaf.com

M: 778-389-9933



Tirth Patel

Edison Advisors

tpatel@edisongroup.com

O: 646-653-7035

Follow True Leaf

trueleaf.com

twitter.com/trueleafpet

facebook.com/trueleafmedicine

instagram.com/trueleafpet