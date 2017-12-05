IAR Systems Maximizes Performance for Latest Renesas RX industrial IoT MCUs

UPPSALA, Sweden, Dec 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, announces tool support for the expanded RX65N/RX651 Group microcontroller (MCU) lineup, recently made available by Renesas Electronics. By using the latest version of IAR Embedded Workbenchfor Renesas RX, developers get everything they need to maximize the performance of the new RX65N/RX651 MCUs and bring innovative industrial connected applications to market faster. The functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench for Renesas RX, which is certified according to IEC 61508, ISO 26262 and IEC 62304, also supports the new MCUs.

Renesas' RX65N/RX651 Group of MCUs addresses advanced security needs for connected devices operating in industrial automation, building automation, and smart metering systems. The expanded lineup features MCUs with integrated Trusted Secure IP from Renesas, and enhanced, trusted flash functionality and human-machine interface (HMI) for industrial and network control systems.

IAR Embedded Workbench for Renesas RX is a powerful development toolchain. It provides a complete IDE including the IAR C/C++ Compiler' with Renesas RX ABI compliance, an assembler, a linker and the C-SPYDebugger. Support for Renesas Firmware Integration Technology (FIT) is also available, making it possible for developers to import FIT modules into IAR Embedded Workbench without having to make any adaptions to the imported code. This integration simplifies and speeds up development of RX-based applications. To enable complete code control through the entire development cycle, integrated code analysis is available in IAR Embedded Workbench for Renesas RX through the static code analysis tool C-STATand the runtime analysis tool C-RUN

IAR Systems has been partners with Renesas since the 1980's. Thanks to the close collaboration, IAR Systems is able to deliver tools for the entire Renesas MCU lineup and to provide early support for new MCUs. More information about IAR Embedded Workbench for Renesas RX is available at www.iar.com/iar-embedded-workbench/tools-for-rx.

