MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT PJSC: PJSC 'Magnit' announces the procedure of accessing the issuance documents 05-Dec-2017 / 13:33 CET/CEST This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, the shares to any person in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The shares may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the US Securities Act or offered in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act. The offer and sale of the shares referred to herein has not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan. Subject to certain exceptions, the shares referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. There will be no public offer of the shares in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or elsewhere. Members of the general public are not eligible to take part in the sale. In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") (each, a "Relevant Member State"), this announcement and any offer if made subsequently is sent and addressed to and directed only at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive ("Qualified Investors"). For these purposes, the expression "Prospectus Directive" means Directive 2003/71/EC (and amendments thereto, including the 2010 PD Amending Directive), and includes any relevant implementing measure in the Relevant Member State and the expression "2010 PD Amending Directive" means Directive 2010/73/EU. In the United Kingdom this announcement is sent and distributed to and directed exclusively at Qualified Investors (i) who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) who fall within Article 49(2)(A) to (D) of the Order, or (iii) to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, and the shares will only be available to, and any investment activity to which this announcement relates will only be engaged in with, such persons and it should not be relied on by anyone other than such persons. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND MATERIALS CONTAINED IN IT ARE PROVIDED EXCLUSIVELY FOR THE INFORMATION AND ARE NOT AN OFFER OR A PART OF AN OFFER OR AN INVITATION TO ACQUIRE OR DISPOSE SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION INCLUDING THE USA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN. Press Release Krasnodar December 5, 2017 PJSC "Magnit" announces the procedure of accessing the issuance documents Krasnodar, Russia (December 5, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the procedure of accessing the issuance documents. Please be informed that on December 5, 2017 the Company published the Decision on the issue of additional securities and the Prospectus of securities of Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" with regard to ordinary registered uncertified shares with the nominal value of 0.01 rubles (0 rubles 01 kopecks) each in the amount of 7,350,000 (seven million three hundred and fifty thousand) shares placed by means of open subscription (state registration number - 1-01-60525-P as of December 4, 2017, International Stock Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A0JKQU8 (hereinafter - the "Shares"). PJSC "Magnit" shall provide the copies of the issuance documents at the request of the interested party within 7 days upon the receipt of such request for a fee not exceeding the cost of making copies. Starting from the date of the state registration of the Shares issue all interested individuals can read the Securities Prospectus and receive its hard copy at the following address: 15/5 Solnechnaya street, Krasnodar, 350072, Russian Federation. For further information, please contact: Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations Email: post@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department press@magnit.ru Company description: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2017, Magnit operated 36 distribution centers and 15,697 stores (11,743 convenience, 432 hypermarkets and 3,522 drogerie stores) in 2,664 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 555 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 49 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.

