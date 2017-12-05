MorphoSys AG: MorphoSys to Host Investor & Analyst Call On December 12, 2017 About Data On MOR208 Presented at the 2017 ASH Annual Meeting

PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2017 / MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; XETRA: FOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX) will host an Investor & Analyst conference call and webcast on its investigational proprietary program MOR208 on December 12, 2017 at 5:00 pm CET (4:00 pm GMT, 11:00 am EST) after the 2017 ASH Annual Meeting.

In the call, the MorphoSys Management will present and discuss updated clinical data from the ongoing phase 2 L-MIND trial with the Company's investigational program MOR208 in combination with lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma (R/R DLBCL), which had been presented in a poster at the 2017 ASH Annual Meeting in Atlanta on December 11th.

Dial-in numbers (listen only):

Germany: +49 89 2444 32975

United Kingdom: +44 20 3003 2666

USA: +1 202 204 1514

Participants are kindly requested to dial in up to 10 minutes before the call to ensure a prompt start and a secure line.

The presentation slides and webcast link will be available at the Company's website at www.morphosys.com/conference-calls.

A slide-synchronized audio replay of the conference will also be available at the corporate website following the live event.

About MorphoSys :

MorphoSys is committed to developing exceptional new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. A leader in the field of therapeutic antibodies today, MorphoSys is driven by the ambition of creating the most valuable pipeline of biopharmaceuticals in the biotechnology industry. Based on its proprietary technology platforms, MorphoSys, together with its partners, has built a therapeutic pipeline of more than 110 programs in R&D, around a quarter of which is currently in clinical development. In its proprietary development segment, MorphoSys, alone or with partners, is developing new therapeutic candidates, mainly focusing on cancer and inflammation. In its partnered discovery segment, MorphoSys uses its technologies to discover new drug candidates for pharmaceutical partners and participates from the programs' further development success, through success-based payments and royalties. MorphoSys is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.

