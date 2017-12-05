The "Global Bottled Water Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global bottled water market to grow at a CAGR of 7.95% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Bottled Water Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of various types of bottled water such as bottled spring water, still drinking water and sparkling water.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing premiumization in bottled water. Owing to the increasing income levels of consumers, the sales of premium bottled water products are increasing. Therefore, bottled water manufacturers are more encouraged to launch premium bottled water products into the market. The growing population of high-net-worth-individuals (HNWI) is a key factor influencing the growth rate of premiumization. Such individuals prefer high priced bottled water than normal bottled water products.

