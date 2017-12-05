Global nutrition company, Herbalife (NYSE:HLF), applauds its sponsored soccer athletes Cristiano Ronaldo, Juan Cuadrado, Jaime Penedo, on helping their respective national teams of Portugal, Colombia and Panama; and the Herbalife Nutrition sponsored Belgium National Team on qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, scheduled to take place June 14 through July 15, 2018.

"These athletes performing at the highest level is a tribute to their hard work and dedication to training, along with a passionate commitment to nutrition," said Rich Goudis, CEO. "We are honored to continue supporting these athletes with personalized nutrition in their competitions on the world stage in cities across Russia."

Herbalife Nutrition-sponsored athletes use Herbalife products before, during and after training and games. As part of its ongoing commitment to improving sports nutrition and performance, Herbalife Nutrition launched Herbalife24 CR7 Drive in collaboration with Cristiano Ronaldo, a sports drink designed specifically to meet the nutritional needs of the global soccer legend and benefit athletes of all levels.

Herbalife Nutrition proudly sponsors more than 190 sporting events, teams and athletes around the world that exemplify the company's commitment to a healthy, active life, supported by good nutrition. To learn more about Herbalife Nutrition sponsored athletes, visit http://company.herbalife.com/sponsorships/. To receive the latest company updates from Herbalife Nutrition, follow @HerbalifeNews.

About Herbalife:

Herbalife is a global nutrition company that has been changing people's lives with great products since 1980. Our nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available exclusively to and through dedicated Herbalife Independent Members in more than 90 countries. We are committed to fighting the worldwide problems of poor nutrition and obesity by offering high-quality products, one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife Member and a community that inspires customers to live a healthy, active life.

We support the Herbalife Family Foundation (HFF) and its Casa Herbalife programs to help bring good nutrition to children in need. We also sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe, including Cristiano Ronaldo, the LA Galaxy and champions in many other sports.

The company has over 8,000 employees worldwide, and its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HLF) with net sales of $4.5 billion in 2015. The Herbalife website contains a significant amount of financial and other information about the company at http://ir.Herbalife.com. The company encourages investors to visit its website from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted. To learn more, visit Herbalife.com or IAmHerbalife.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171205005621/en/

Contacts:

Herbalife Nutrition

Gary Kishner, 213-745-0456

Garyki@herbalife.com