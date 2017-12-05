EPAM Systems, Inc: EPAM Develops Automotive-Optimized Cloud Computing Reference Solution for Renesas Electronics' Connected Cockpit Vehicle

EPAM's Software-First View Enables Transformative Business Models for Hardware-Centric Auto Industry

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced its collaboration with Renesas Electronics, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, to develop a cloud computing reference solution optimized for connected cockpit systems, for storage and distribution of facial models used for driver recognition.

EPAM's cloud-based solution optimized for automotive will be part of the Renesas Connected Cockpit Vehicle at CES in January in Las Vegas, NV.

Automotive cloud technology is transforming vehicles from self-contained, transportation-focused machines to sophisticated, internet-connected platforms that integrate with entirely new business models. Driven by the increasing capabilities offered by cloud computing, artificial intelligence, big data and machine learning, automotive cloud technology has the potential to fundamentally change the way consumers interact with automotive OEMs, dealers and mobile-solution providers. EPAM's software-first view of the auto industry led to the development of a smart, auto-specific, cloud-based solution for the Renesas Connected Cockpit Vehicle.

"We see the future of connected vehicles as exclusively 'Software-First,'" said Alex Agizim, CTO Automotive & Embedded Systems at EPAM. "Renesas is leading the push to transform the in-car experience, and our collaboration has enabled a new cloud solution that not only creates a more integrated and personalized car experience, but also effectively integrates the car as a component of the cloud, positioning the vehicle as part of an extended range of enterprise business models."

The full potential of automotive cloud technology requires all systems and subsystems - both within a vehicle and between manufacturers - to work together from a connected software perspective.

"Renesas focuses on developing innovative, high-performance automotive technology solutions for connected vehicles," said Craig Johnson, Director, Automotive Advanced Systems Innovation Department at Renesas. "Through our partnership with EPAM, we are creating an automotive smart cloud demonstration that interacts seamlessly with our connected cockpit vehicles and has the ability to make decisions based on driver preferences."

For more information about the automotive services that EPAM provides, visit www.epam.com/automotive (http://www.epam.com/automotive). To learn more about Renesas, visit https://www.renesas.com (https://www.renesas.com/).

