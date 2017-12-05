The "Global Chlorinated Paraffins Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global chlorinated paraffins market to grow at a CAGR of 4.50% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Chlorinated Paraffins Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for PVC from the construction industry. The demand for chlorinated paraffins has been increasing over the years owing to their increased consumption in PVC compounding and lubricant industries, and the increased use of PVC in the automobile and construction industries. It is used extensively in manufacturing various products such as profiles and tubes, film and sheets, pipe and fittings, bottles, and wire and cables.
APAC has been leading the PVC market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. The increasing demand for PVC and policies regarding emission control and use of eco-friendly products have led to developments and innovation in the industry, making it a robust hub globally.
Key vendors
- Ajinomoto Fine-Techno
- Caffaro Industries
- Dover Chemical
- INEOS Group Holdings
- NIKOCHEM
Other prominent vendors
- Aditya Birla Chemicals
- Altair Chimica
- KLJ
- Makwell Group
- Qualice
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
