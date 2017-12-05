sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

32,604 Euro		-0,212
-0,65 %
WKN: A1C599 ISIN: US0995021062 Ticker-Symbol: BZ9 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
05.12.2017 | 17:16
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Data Privacy and Protection Consulting Services Procurement Report 2017 - Top Suppliers are Deloitte, EY, KPMG, PwC & Booz Allen Hamilton

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Data Privacy and Protection Consulting Services - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global Data Privacy and Protection Consulting Services Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

The volumes of personal data gathered are increasing in major industries, such as retail and healthcare, due to a rise in organizations leveraging these details of customers or employees for various purposes, including tracking performance and health of an employee, targeted advertising, and improving customer engagement. The need to protect this personal data has resulted in increased requirement for data privacy and protection consulting services

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Data Privacy and Protection Consulting Services Market. Its helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

Category driver



  • Increase in data volumes

Category constraints

  • Inconsistency in regulations across regions

Procurement best practices

  • Engaging with suppliers with high level of technological expertise

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Category at a Glance

Market Overview
Demand and Supply Snapshot
Key Market Dynamics
Supply Market Highlights
Pricing Insights
Procurement Insights

Part 2: Scope of the Report

Category Definition
Research Methodology

Part 3: Market Insights

Category Spend Analysis
Category Maturity by Regions
Demand-Supply Shifts
Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot
Global Molasses Production Hubs
Market Developments
Regional Impact of Trends
Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts
Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts
Key Current Technological Innovations
Major Regulatory Frameworks
Strategic Sustainability Practices
Porter's Five Forces
PESTLE Analysis

Part 4: Supply Market Insights

Supplier Operational Capability Matrix
Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix
Supplier Functional Capability Matrix
Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix
Key Clients/Partners
Supplier Cost Breakup
Supplier Positioning Matrix

Part 5: Pricing Insights

Pricing Models Snapshot
Pricing Models - Pros and Cons
Indicative Pricing

Part 6: Procurement Insights

Major Category Requirements
Major Procurement Pain Points
Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix
Procurement Best Practices
Cost-saving Opportunities
Supplier Selection Criteria
Category Negotiation Strategies
SLA Terms
Supplier Evaluation Criteria
Category Risk Analysis

Part 7: Top Five Suppliers

Deloitte
EY
KPMG
PwC
Booz Allen hamilton

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xm8g7h/global_data

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire