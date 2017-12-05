Single-use Bioreactors Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022: Key Players are Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Merck Millipore, GE Healthcare, Danaher and Thermo Fisher Scientific

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Single-use Bioreactors Market by Product, Type of Molecule, Type of Cell, Type, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global single-use bioreactors market is projected to reach 2,685.1 Million by 2022 from USD 997.6 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 21.9%.

Single-use bioprocessing, which emerged in the 1970s with the use of vials and pipettes, has transformed significantly over the last decade. Single-use bioprocessing is a rapidly evolving technology used in the development of disposable bioprocessing equipment and accessories to manufacture biopharmaceutical products. These disposable equipment mainly help to reduce costs associated with the sterilization, cleaning, and maintenance of steel-based bioreactor systems and accessories. Increasing adoption of SUBs among small companies and startups and reduced automation complexity are the major factors driving the adoption of single-use bioreactors.

In this report, the global single-use bioreactors market is segmented on the basis of product, type, type of cell, type of molecule, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the single-use bioreactors market is segmented into single-use bioreactor systems, media bags, and filtration assemblies.

In 2017, the single-use bioreactor systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The numerous advantages such as the elimination of validation issues, shortened downtime and turnaround time, and lowered risk of cross-contamination due to the use of new bags for each run has resulted in the increase in the adoption of single-use systems by biopharmaceutical companies.

The key players in the single-use bioreactors market include Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Merck Millipore (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Danaher (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US).

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Increasing Adoption of Subs Among Small Companies and Startups

Reduced Automation Complexity

Ease in Cultivation of Marine Organisms

Reduced Environmental Impact

Restraints



Regulatory Concerns Related to Subs

Issues Regarding Leachables and Extractables

Opportunities



Growing Biologics Market

Patent Expiry

Challenges



Need for Improved Single Use Sensors

Standardization of Single Use Designs

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Single Use Bioreactor Market, By Product



7 Single Use Bioreactor Market, By Type



8 Single Use Bioreactor Market, By Type of Cell



9 Single Use Bioreactor Market, By Type of Molecule



10 Global Single Use Bioreactor Market, By Application



11 Global Single Use Bioreactor Market, By End User



12 Global Single Use Bioreactor Market, By Region



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



