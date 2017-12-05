Global Aluminum Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017 - Top Suppliers are UC RUSAL, Aluminum Corp of China, Rio Tinto Group, China Hongqiao Group Ltd. & Alcoa

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Aluminum - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global Aluminum Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

Aluminum Market is an all-inclusive guide enabling sourcing and procurement professionals to make smart purchasing decisions. One of the key growth contributor for the global aluminum market is the increase in investment for R&D to develop technology-related innovations that can reduce emissions. Suppliers have invested a substantial amount in R&D activities directed towards the development of environment-friendly technologies that reduce emissions.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Aluminum Market. Its helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

Category driver

Increase in investment for R&D to develop technology-related innovations that can reduce emissions.

Category constraints

Unable to determine the quality and working condition of the equipment used for the production of aluminum.

Procurement best practices

Engage with experienced suppliers who have expertise in the various modes of transportation

Key Topics Covered:



Part 1: Category at a Glance

TAKEAWAY 01: Market Overview

TAKEAWAY 02: Demand and Supply Snapshot

TAKEAWAY 03: Key Market Dynamics

TAKEAWAY 04: Supply Market Highlights

TAKEAWAY 05: Pricing Insights

TAKEAWAY 06: Procurement Insights

Part 2: Scope of the Report

Category Definition

Research Methodology

Part 3: Market Insights

Category Spend Analysis

Category Maturity by Regions

Demand-Supply Shifts

Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot

Global Molasses Production Hubs

Market Developments

Regional Impact of Trends

Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Key Current Technological Innovations

Major Regulatory Frameworks

Strategic Sustainability Practices

Porter's Five Forces

PESTLE Analysis

Part 4: Supply Market Insights

Supplier Operational Capability Matrix

Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix

Supplier Functional Capability Matrix

Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix

Key Clients/Partners

Supplier Cost Breakup

Supplier Positioning Matrix

Part 5: Pricing Insights

Pricing Models Snapshot

Pricing Models - Pros and Cons

Indicative Pricing

Part 6: Procurement Insights

Major Category Requirements

Major Procurement Pain Points

Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix

Procurement Best Practices

Cost-saving Opportunities

Supplier Selection Criteria

Category Negotiation Strategies

SLA Terms

Supplier Evaluation Criteria

Category Risk Analysis

Part 7: Top Five Suppliers

UC RUSAL

Aluminum Corp of China

Rio Tinto Group

China Hongqiao Group Ltd.

Alcoa



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/js8ds4/global_aluminum





