sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

40,045 Euro		-0,763
-1,87 %
WKN: 852147 ISIN: GB0007188757 Ticker-Symbol: RIO1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
RIO TINTO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RIO TINTO PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,924
40,179
19:33
40,073
40,191
19:33
05.12.2017 | 19:16
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Aluminum Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017 - Top Suppliers are UC RUSAL, Aluminum Corp of China, Rio Tinto Group, China Hongqiao Group Ltd. & Alcoa

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Aluminum - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global Aluminum Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

Aluminum Market is an all-inclusive guide enabling sourcing and procurement professionals to make smart purchasing decisions. One of the key growth contributor for the global aluminum market is the increase in investment for R&D to develop technology-related innovations that can reduce emissions. Suppliers have invested a substantial amount in R&D activities directed towards the development of environment-friendly technologies that reduce emissions.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Aluminum Market. Its helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

Category driver

  • Increase in investment for R&D to develop technology-related innovations that can reduce emissions.

Category constraints

  • Unable to determine the quality and working condition of the equipment used for the production of aluminum.

Procurement best practices

  • Engage with experienced suppliers who have expertise in the various modes of transportation

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Category at a Glance

  • TAKEAWAY 01: Market Overview
  • TAKEAWAY 02: Demand and Supply Snapshot
  • TAKEAWAY 03: Key Market Dynamics
  • TAKEAWAY 04: Supply Market Highlights
  • TAKEAWAY 05: Pricing Insights
  • TAKEAWAY 06: Procurement Insights

Part 2: Scope of the Report

  • Category Definition
  • Research Methodology

Part 3: Market Insights

  • Category Spend Analysis
  • Category Maturity by Regions
  • Demand-Supply Shifts
  • Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot
  • Global Molasses Production Hubs
  • Market Developments
  • Regional Impact of Trends
  • Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts
  • Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts
  • Key Current Technological Innovations
  • Major Regulatory Frameworks
  • Strategic Sustainability Practices
  • Porter's Five Forces
  • PESTLE Analysis

Part 4: Supply Market Insights

  • Supplier Operational Capability Matrix
  • Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix
  • Supplier Functional Capability Matrix
  • Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix
  • Key Clients/Partners
  • Supplier Cost Breakup
  • Supplier Positioning Matrix

Part 5: Pricing Insights

  • Pricing Models Snapshot
  • Pricing Models - Pros and Cons
  • Indicative Pricing

Part 6: Procurement Insights

  • Major Category Requirements
  • Major Procurement Pain Points
  • Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix
  • Procurement Best Practices
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Supplier Selection Criteria
  • Category Negotiation Strategies
  • SLA Terms
  • Supplier Evaluation Criteria
  • Category Risk Analysis

Part 7: Top Five Suppliers

  • UC RUSAL
  • Aluminum Corp of China
  • Rio Tinto Group
  • China Hongqiao Group Ltd.
  • Alcoa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/js8ds4/global_aluminum

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire