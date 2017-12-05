Global Aluminum Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017 - Top Suppliers are UC RUSAL, Aluminum Corp of China, Rio Tinto Group, China Hongqiao Group Ltd. & Alcoa

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Aluminum Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
Aluminum Market is an all-inclusive guide enabling sourcing and procurement professionals to make smart purchasing decisions. One of the key growth contributor for the global aluminum market is the increase in investment for R&D to develop technology-related innovations that can reduce emissions. Suppliers have invested a substantial amount in R&D activities directed towards the development of environment-friendly technologies that reduce emissions.
The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Aluminum Market. Its helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.
Category driver
- Increase in investment for R&D to develop technology-related innovations that can reduce emissions.
Category constraints
- Unable to determine the quality and working condition of the equipment used for the production of aluminum.
Procurement best practices
- Engage with experienced suppliers who have expertise in the various modes of transportation
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1: Category at a Glance
- TAKEAWAY 01: Market Overview
- TAKEAWAY 02: Demand and Supply Snapshot
- TAKEAWAY 03: Key Market Dynamics
- TAKEAWAY 04: Supply Market Highlights
- TAKEAWAY 05: Pricing Insights
- TAKEAWAY 06: Procurement Insights
Part 2: Scope of the Report
- Category Definition
- Research Methodology
Part 3: Market Insights
- Category Spend Analysis
- Category Maturity by Regions
- Demand-Supply Shifts
- Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot
- Global Molasses Production Hubs
- Market Developments
- Regional Impact of Trends
- Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Key Current Technological Innovations
- Major Regulatory Frameworks
- Strategic Sustainability Practices
- Porter's Five Forces
- PESTLE Analysis
Part 4: Supply Market Insights
- Supplier Operational Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix
- Supplier Functional Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix
- Key Clients/Partners
- Supplier Cost Breakup
- Supplier Positioning Matrix
Part 5: Pricing Insights
- Pricing Models Snapshot
- Pricing Models - Pros and Cons
- Indicative Pricing
Part 6: Procurement Insights
- Major Category Requirements
- Major Procurement Pain Points
- Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix
- Procurement Best Practices
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Supplier Selection Criteria
- Category Negotiation Strategies
- SLA Terms
- Supplier Evaluation Criteria
- Category Risk Analysis
Part 7: Top Five Suppliers
- UC RUSAL
- Aluminum Corp of China
- Rio Tinto Group
- China Hongqiao Group Ltd.
- Alcoa
