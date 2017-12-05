Global Wellness Tourism Market 2017-2021 with AccorHotels, Canyon Ranch, IHG & Red Carnation Hotels Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Wellness Tourism Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global wellness tourism market to grow at a CAGR of 10.32% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global wellness tourism market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the tourism expenditures taken up for wellness travels, which includes healthy diet and weight management, physical fitness and sports, beauty treatments, relaxation and stress relief, meditation, yoga, and procedures or treatments using conventional, alternative, complementary, herbal, or homeopathic medicine.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Emergence of online wellness aggregators. Penetration and the wide access to the Internet is a boon for this market as small online firms have been established that are focusing on aggregating information on wellness travel and accommodation. The use of the Internet to create an online repository and track user preferences are the upcoming trends in this market.

This would further boost the growth of the hotels and other wellness centers that match up to customer expectations. Customers in any part of the world can access the information online and decide on the required services based on the reviews of a particular service or wellness center. This can create a platform for travelers who share similar interests to plan their wellness tours together. Thus, the growth of the small firms that focus on aggregating information across service providers is expected to boost the wellness tourism market in the future.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increase in mental illness. Some common forms of mental illnesses include stress, fear, anxiety, depression, and insomnia. If not addressed in their early stages, they can adversely affect physical health and lead to chronic disorders such as obesity, diabetes, heart diseases, and cancer. Stress can be caused due to environmental pressures such as work, societal expectations, and monetary problems. Stress can have adverse effects on an individual's lifestyle and health. For instance, out of 100 individual, 20% of the adults in the US experience stress every year, and mood disorders such as depression and bipolar disorders are the third major cause of hospitalization in the country.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Perception of wellness tourism as a luxury travel market. Wellness and recreational activities such as mineral spas, sports, and spiritual practices that involve personal rejuvenation are conceived as a market for the elite. People perceive that wellness facilities are charged in addition to the regular tariffs and are offered only by the luxury hotels. Although regional allowances are made for domestic travelers, international travelers expect the treatment in proportion to the cost of the wellness package.



Market trends



Emergence of online wellness aggregators

Rise in solo trips for adventurous activities among millennials

Emergence of airports with fitness amenities

Key vendors

AccorHotels

Canyon Ranch

IHG

Red Carnation Hotels

Other prominent vendors

IHHR Hospitality (Ananda resort)

Aro Ha Wellness Retreat

Body and soul wellness center

BodySense

Fitpacking

Four Seasons Hotels

Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat

Hilton

Hyatt

Kamalaya Koh Samui

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

MOUNTAIN TREK FITNESS RETREAT & HEALTH SPA

Rancho La Puerta

Wellness & Hormone Centers of America

