OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. Engages American Capital Ventures for Investor Relations Services

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2017 / OptimumBank Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Optimum Bank (www.OptimumBank.com) (NASDAQ: OPHC), a bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses today announced that the company has engaged American Capital Ventures, a boutique provider of comprehensive investor relations services to micro- and small-cap companies.

Moishe Gubin, Chairman of the Board of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc., commented, "Optimum has made significant strides in our mission to become a highly respected bank in the South Florida community. As the local population rises and businesses continue to grow around us, we would like to be the bank that individuals and businesses think of for their banking needs. We are focused and moving forward on gaining greater awareness for the company and properly conveying our story to our current and new shareholders. Therefore, we are excited about our engagement of American Capital Ventures to assist us in this process."

Howard Gostfrand, President of American Capital Ventures, commented, "We are equally as pleased to be working with OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. on their investor relations initiatives. It is our belief that they are ideally positioned to grow their customer base and footprint in South Florida. Up until now, the bank has not sufficiently communicated with investors about their value proposition. We look forward to working alongside management in educating their shareholders."

About OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our limited operating history, managing our expected growth, risks associated with integration of acquired websites, possible inadvertent infringement of third party intellectual property rights, our ability to effectively compete, our acquisition strategy, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.'s future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time-to-time in its SEC filings. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made and OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Investor Relations:

American Capital Ventures

Howard Gostfrand, President

info@amcapventures.com

+1-305.918.7000

SOURCE: OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.