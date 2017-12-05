ADDISON, Ill., 2017-12-05 19:52 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified metal component manufacturer JD Norman Industries, Inc. has entered into an agreement to acquire all assets of REGE Motorenteile GmbH and all shares in REGE Automotive Brasov, Romania. Headquartered in Eisenach, Germany, REGE is a manufacturer of precision machined components and assemblies for automotive and industrial markets. REGE has manufacturing operations in Germany and Romania. The transaction is subject to applicable antitrust approvals and is expected to close by the end of 2017.



"The acquisition of REGE is a significant step in JD Norman's strategy of global expansion. The addition of REGE's manufacturing operations in Germany and Romania provide entry into key European markets," said Justin D. Norman, president and chief executive officer, JD Norman Industries, Inc. "Additionally, REGE's product portfolio is a strong fit for JD Norman and allows the company to develop new and growing technologies."



REGE manufactures precision machined components including crankcases, cylinder heads, balance shafts, housings, connecting rods, common rails, valve bodies and gear parts, as well as chassis and structural components. REGE's customers include original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier I automotive suppliers.



"JD Norman will integrate REGE within our group to provide the customers with a fully consolidated and efficient supplier," explained Norman. "I am honored to welcome the skilled employees of REGE to the JD Norman team."



JD Norman's acquisition of REGE will create a global automotive and industrial supplier of highly engineered components employing approximately 2,000 people throughout 14 locations in six countries.



For more information on JD Norman Industries, visit www.jdnorman.com.



About JD Norman Industries, Inc. JD Norman Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of metal components and systems with operations in the North America and Europe. JD Norman is a leader in the manufacturing of highly engineered product including cast, formed and machined metals. The company serves major original equipment manufacturers of automotive, industrial and transportation products.



Contact: Carol Bouma +1 (630) 458-3705 carol.bouma@jdnorman.com