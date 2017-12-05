TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/17 -- BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of Acana Capital Corp. has been approved for listing.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group has developed from the ground up a Blockchain agnostic search and analytics engine allowing RegTech, Finance, Law Enforcement & Government Agencies to trace, track and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified, offers a "risk score" for bitcoin wallets allowing banks, exchanges and eCommerce sites to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc., l'emetteur resultant d'un changement fondamental de Acana Capital Corp. a ete approuve pour inscription.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com a la date de negociation.

BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group a developpe a partir de rien un moteur de recherche et d'analyse agnostique Blockchain permettant RegTech, Finance, Law Enforcement et les organismes gouvernementaux de tracer, suivre et surveiller les transactions de crypto-monnaie a un niveau medico-legal. Notre produit commercial, BitRank Verified, offre un "score de risque" pour les portefeuilles Bitcoin, permettant aux banques, aux bourses et aux sites de commerce electronique de repondre aux exigences reglementaires / de conformite traditionnelles.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer/Emetteur: BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): BIGG ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres emis et en circulation: 73 758 877 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres reserves pour emission: 20 196 834 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CSE Sector/Categorie: Technology/Technologie ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CUSIP: 08906Q 10 0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: CA 08906Q 10 0 0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Boardlot/Quotite: 500 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Currency/Monnaie de negociation: CDN$/$CDN ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 6 decembre/December 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fiscal Year end /Cloture de l'exercice financier: September 30/Le 30 septembre ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Trust Company of Canada ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340

Listings@thecse.com

www.thecse.com



