Swiss Re's closed book business ReAssure to acquire 1.1 million Legal & General life policies for GBP 650 million 06 December 2017, Zurich

Swiss Re has agreed to purchase 1.1 million life policies from Legal & General for GBP 650 million

Agreement is consistent with ReAssure's strategy, strengthens its market position in the UK

Transaction recognizes Swiss Re's expertise in acquiring and integrating large books of business and delivering attractive returns

Swiss Re has agreed to purchase 1.1 million life insurance policies from UK financial service provider Legal & General Group PLC (L&G) for GBP 650 million. These policies will be managed by ReAssure, a market-leading UK closed life book consolidator within the Swiss Re Life Capital business.

This move is consistent with Swiss Re's strategy to acquire closed life books in the UK. The policies - which include with-profit, unit-linked and savings products - will be transferred to ReAssure from Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, which is part of the L&G Group.

Thierry Léger, CEO of Life Capital, said: "We are delighted to have been able to acquire another attractive portfolio in the UK closed book market. This is an excellent fit with our strategy to grow ReAssure in order to create value for shareholders. Swiss Re remains committed to diversify its portfolio by accessing life and health risk pools via alternative channels, and ReAssure provides an excellent platform for growth."

As a result of this transaction, ReAssure Group will administer an additional 1.1 million policies, bringing the total number of owned or administered policies to approximately 4.7 million, while increasing ReAssure assets under management including investments for unit-linked and with-profit business by GBP 33 billion to approximately GBP 77 billion.

Matt Cuhls, CEO of ReAssure, said: "This is an exciting accomplishment that allows us to achieve economies of scale using our proven platform. After the successful integration of Guardian, we are confident in our capability to deliver once again. The UK closed book market is consolidating, and this deal allows us to do what we do best: integration, migration and the delivery of great customer service."

Founded in 1836, L&G is one of the world's largest insurance and investment management companies with GBP 950 billion in assets under management. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

Swiss Re

The Swiss Re Group is a leading wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. Dealing direct and working through brokers, its global client base consists of insurance companies, mid-to-large-sized corporations and public sector clients. From standard products to tailor-made coverage across all lines of business, Swiss Re deploys its capital strength, expertise and innovation power to enable the risk-taking upon which enterprise and progress in society depend. Founded in Zurich, Switzerland, in 1863, Swiss Re serves clients through a network of about 80 offices globally and is rated "AA-" by Standard & Poor's, "Aa3" by Moody's and "A+" by A.M. Best. Registered shares in the Swiss Re Group holding company, Swiss Re Ltd, are listed in accordance with the International Reporting Standard on the SIX Swiss Exchange and trade under the symbol SREN. For more information about Swiss Re Group, please visit: (www.swissre.com: http://www.swissre.com) or follow us on Twitter (@SwissRe: https://twitter.com/SwissRe).



