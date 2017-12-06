Free-to-air Christian television channel SBN TV transmitted via Astra 19.2 degrees East

The Christian multi-media network Sonlife Broadcasting Network has renewed its capacity agreement with SES to continue broadcasting the SBN TV channel across Europe.

Sonlife Broadcasting Network Continues to Rely on SES Video for Pan-European Distribution

Under the multi-year agreement, Sonlife Broadcasting Network will utilize capacity on ASTRA 1L, leveraging the wide reach of the key orbital slot 19.2 degrees East. With four satellites at this orbital slot, SES Video broadcasts more than 900 channels to over 110 million TV households.

"We have been working with Sonlife Broadcasting Network for many years, and we are very pleased to continue to provide them with our services," said Norbert Hölzle, Senior Vice President, Commercial Europe, at SES Video. "This extension agreement reaffirms their confidence in our ability to deliver highly-reliable broadcasting services."

The SonLife Broadcasting Network is operated by Jimmy Swaggart Ministries in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. "Our partnership with SES Video offers millions of viewers throughout Europe the opportunity to hear and receive the gospel through SBN, and we couldn't be more pleased with these results," said Rev. Jimmy Swaggart.

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES's portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at:

