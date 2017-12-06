sprite-preloader
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, December 6

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 6 December 2017

Name of applicant:John Wood Group PLC
Name of scheme:The John Wood Group PLC Employee Share Trust
Period of return:From:21 June 2017To:6 Dec 2017
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:8,283,666 shares
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:8,283,666 shares

Name of contact:Lorraine Sproule
Telephone number of contact:01224 851000

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 6 December 2017

Name of applicant:John Wood Group PLC
Name of scheme:Block Listing relating to LTIP and SAYE exercises
Period of return:From:17 Oct 2017To:6 Dec 2017
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:n/a
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):250,000
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):6,199
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:243,801 shares

Name of contact:Lorraine Sproule
Telephone number of contact:01224 851000

