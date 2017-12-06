WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 6 December 2017

Name of applicant: John Wood Group PLC Name of scheme: The John Wood Group PLC Employee Share Trust Period of return: From: 21 June 2017 To: 6 Dec 2017 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 8,283,666 shares Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): nil Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 8,283,666 shares

Name of contact: Lorraine Sproule Telephone number of contact: 01224 851000

Name of applicant: John Wood Group PLC Name of scheme: Block Listing relating to LTIP and SAYE exercises Period of return: From: 17 Oct 2017 To: 6 Dec 2017 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: n/a Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 250,000 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 6,199 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 243,801 shares