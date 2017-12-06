WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, December 6
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date: 6 December 2017
|Name of applicant:
|John Wood Group PLC
|Name of scheme:
|The John Wood Group PLC Employee Share Trust
|Period of return:
|From:
|21 June 2017
|To:
|6 Dec 2017
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|8,283,666 shares
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|nil
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|8,283,666 shares
|Name of contact:
|Lorraine Sproule
|Telephone number of contact:
|01224 851000
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date: 6 December 2017
|Name of applicant:
|John Wood Group PLC
|Name of scheme:
|Block Listing relating to LTIP and SAYE exercises
|Period of return:
|From:
|17 Oct 2017
|To:
|6 Dec 2017
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|n/a
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|250,000
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|6,199
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|243,801 shares
|Name of contact:
|Lorraine Sproule
|Telephone number of contact:
|01224 851000