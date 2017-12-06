LONDON (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die US-Bank Citigroup hat die Rio-Tinto-Aktie in ihre "European Focus List" besonders aussichtsreicher Papiere aufgenommen. Die Einstufung wurde auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 4050 Pence belassen. Der Bergbaukonzern habe im Jahr 2017 mehr als 6 Milliarden US-Dollar an seine Aktionäre ausgeschüttet, lobte Analystin Elise Badoy in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Rio Tinto werde auch weiterhin hohe Liquiditätszuflüsse aufweisen./edh/la

Datum der Analyse: 06.12.2017

dpa-AFX Broker - die Trader News von dpa-AFX

ISIN GB0007188757

AXC0127 2017-12-06/12:44