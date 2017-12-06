Appian Automates and Digitizes SDL's Core Business; Streamlining Operations, Enhancing Integration, Restructuring Best Practices and Enabling Faster Decision Making



RESTON, Va., 2017-12-06 13:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN), a leadingLow-Code and Business Process Managementplatform provider, today announced SDL selected Appian to automate and digitize its core language services business in support of the company's digital transformation strategy. Using Appian's low-code development platform in the cloud enables SDL to rapidly unify data from across systems and processes, and present them through a single intuitive interface, resulting in significant improvements in customer experience.



SDL is a leader in global content creation, management, translation and delivery. It offers companies a range of solutions to address complex content management and translation challenges, including Machine Translation, Localization, Web Content Management and provides a host of integrations with third-party applications. Appian is being used to transform these core processes in support of SDL's corporate growth strategy. Key goals of that strategy are to increase the scalability of SDL business services without increasing headcount resources, while ensuring quality of services through risk reduction and enforcement of policy-based best practices.



"Appian is focused on helping companies develop a business culture of continuous digital transformation," said Paul Maguire, Vice President, Appian. "The business landscape is changing faster than ever before and companies must remain agile and adaptable to change. We empower customers like SDL to streamline their operations, maximize their resources and perform faster than ever before. With Appian, SDL are making their business operations more intelligent by integrating analytics and automated, rules based, workflow into formal, orchestrated processes."



In the execution of SDL's digital transformation strategy, Appian is currently addressing the following needs:



-- Digitization and automation of core processes: With Appian, SDL is organizing core information, minimizing human error, reducing operational risk, and connecting core legacy applications. This provides access to the right data, information and intelligence enabling employees to spend less time on manual processes and low value touch points. -- Improved Enterprise Visibility: Using Appian Records and Reports, SDL is providing clear visibility to participants across the whole process to provide greater planning and capacity management, enable information and insights to be shared quickly and effectively which will result in the ability to make informed decisions, take prompt actions and reduce costs. -- Increased Productivity and Efficiency: By streamlining processes and connecting core data, employees save time in undertaking repetitive low-value tasks to focus on high-value activities. -- Mobility and Security: Using the Appian Cloud, SDL can conduct business in a secure state, connecting tasks and data across multiple processes. With the ability to access data anywhere, anytime, Appian consolidates core business information for easy access across the globe.



"Appian was the right partner to help us execute our digital transformation efforts quickly and efficiently," said Azad Ootam, Chief Transformation Officer, SDL. "With Appian, we are leveraging a single, fully integrated platform for automating and managing business processes to create efficiency and streamline business operations at scale. With these improvements we have, in a particular business process, seen improvements of up to 90% in end-to-end execution time while enhancing the customer experience."



About Appian Appian provides a leading low-code software development platform that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications. The applications created on Appian's platform help companies drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. For more information, visit www.appian.com.



About SDL SDL (LSE:SDL) is the global innovator in language translation technology, services and content management. Over the past 25 years we've helped companies deliver transformative business results by enabling powerful, nuanced digital experiences with customers around the world. Are you in the know? Find out why 78 out of the top 100 global brands work with us at SDL.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.



