DGAP-Media / 2017-12-06 / 13:14 *Senvion builds on Irish success with two new contracts for 27 megawatts* *- Increasing footprint in Ireland shows confidence following recent market entry* *Edinburgh/Hamburg*: Senvion, a leading global manufacturer of wind turbines, has announced two new orders in the Republic of Ireland after its market entry earlier this year. Among those are the first Senvion 3.XM turbines to be installed on Irish soil. Rathnacally wind farm, owned by renewable energy investor NTR, and located near Charleville in County Cork, will consist of two Senvion 3.2M114 turbines. The turbines will be delivered to site in the first half of 2018 and the wind farm is due to be operational in the second quarter of next year. This is the second Irish project Senvion has signed with NTR. Senvion has also concluded its first contract with Galetech Energy to supply a mixture of ten 2 MW turbines for the Carrickallen wind farm in County Cavan. Two Senvion MM82 turbines with a hub height of 59 meters, seven Senvion MM92 turbines with a hub height of 74.5 meters and one MM92 with a hub height of 64 meters will be installed at the site. Delivery of the turbines will start in early summer next year with completion expected at the end of 2018. With a total combined capacity of 27 MW, the wind farms will supply over 13,000 Irish homes annually with clean, renewable electricity. *David Hardy, Chief Sales Officer at Senvion, said*: "We are very pleased to see that our market entry into Ireland is progressing quickly and positively. These contracts clearly demonstrate market confidence in our wind turbine fit and our partnership capabilities with both existing and new customers. We look forward to further building on this success." *Joe Dalton, Director of Asset Management of NTR*, commented: "This is our second Republic of Ireland contract with Senvion in less than one year. The Senvion/NTR relationship goes from strength to strength." *About Senvion:* Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for almost any location - with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.33 MW and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and construction. The Senvion systems are mainly designed in the major TechCenters in Osterrönfeld and Bangalore and manufactured at its German and Portuguese plants in Bremerhaven, Vagos and Oliveira de Frades as well as in Zory-Warszowice, Poland and Baramati, India. With approximately 4,500 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 7,500 wind turbines around the world. The company's operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia, Japan, India, Chile and Canada. Senvion S.A. is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. *Galetech Energy *headquartered in Stradone, Co. Cavan, forms part of a key renewable energy group comprising: Galetech Energy Developments - Leading Irish renewable energy developer and long term owner of assets Galetech Energy Services - a multi-disciplinary renewable energy consultancy, asset manager and products provider to the wind and solar industries. Optinergy - Irelands leading independent service provider, maintaining over 180 wind turbines in Ireland. The group employ 68 people. Galetech Energy currently has over 450MW of its own wind projects in development in Ireland. The company is also providing consultancy services to clients in Ireland, UK, France, Sweden, Poland, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Kenya & South Africa. *Senvion Press contacts:* Stephanie Oxley Immo von Fallois Mobile: +44 7534 260 998 Phone: +49 40 5555 090 3770 Email: Mobile: +49 172 6298 408 stephanie.oxley@senvion.com Email: immo.von.fallois@senvion.com *Senvion Investor Relations contact:* Dhaval Vakil Phone: +44 20 3859 3664 Mobile: +44 7788 390 185 Email: dhaval.vakil@senvion.com End of Media Release Issuer: Senvion S.A. Key word(s): Energy 2017-12-06 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Senvion S.A. 46a, avenue John F. Language: English Company: Senvion S.A. 46a, avenue John F. Kennedy L-1855 Luxembourg Luxemburg Phone: +352 26 00 5305 Fax: +352 26 00 5301 E-mail: press@senvion.com Internet: www.senvion.com ISIN: LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390 WKN: A2AFKW Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin, Luxemburg

