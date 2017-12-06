(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 23, 2017)
Regulatory News:
Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE (Paris:DSY)
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: November 30 to December 5, 2017
Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
http://www.3ds.com/investors/regulated-information/
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|
Identification code of the
|
Date of
|
Identification
|
Total daily
|
Weighted
|Market
|Dassault Systèmes
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|30/11/2017
|FR0000130650
|44,497
|89.5164
|XPAR
|Dassault Systèmes
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|01/12/2017
|FR0000130650
|96,841
|89.8202
|XPAR
|Dassault Systèmes
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|01/12/2017
|FR0000130650
|14,176
|89.9500
|XPAR
|Dassault Systèmes
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|04/12/2017
|FR0000130650
|30,168
|89.9850
|XPAR
|Dassault Systèmes
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|04/12/2017
|FR0000130650
|14,664
|89.964
|XPAR
|Dassault Systèmes
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|04/12/2017
|FR0000130650
|60,776
|89.9407
|XPAR
|Dassault Systèmes
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|05/12/2017
|FR0000130650
|30,511
|89.5011
|XPAR
(*) The weighted average unit price is a rounded price.
