(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 23, 2017)

Regulatory News:

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE (Paris:DSY)

Type of securities: ordinary shares

Period: November 30 to December 5, 2017

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:

http://www.3ds.com/investors/regulated-information/

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the

issuer Date of

trading Identification

code of the

financial

instrument Total daily

volume

(in number of

shares) Weighted

average daily

acquisition

price of the

shares* Market Dassault Systèmes 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 30/11/2017 FR0000130650 44,497 89.5164 XPAR Dassault Systèmes 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 01/12/2017 FR0000130650 96,841 89.8202 XPAR Dassault Systèmes 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 01/12/2017 FR0000130650 14,176 89.9500 XPAR Dassault Systèmes 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 04/12/2017 FR0000130650 30,168 89.9850 XPAR Dassault Systèmes 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 04/12/2017 FR0000130650 14,664 89.964 XPAR Dassault Systèmes 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 04/12/2017 FR0000130650 60,776 89.9407 XPAR Dassault Systèmes 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 05/12/2017 FR0000130650 30,511 89.5011 XPAR

(*) The weighted average unit price is a rounded price.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171206005602/en/

Contacts:

Dassault Systèmes:

François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez

+ 33 1 61 62 69 24