3dbiosurfaces and STRATEC Consumables GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of STRATEC, announced today the release of the first commercially available microarray substrate based on 3dbiosurfaces patented and patent-pending technologies.

The 3D NS-NC slide provides enormous benefits for both DNA/RNA and protein microarrays at attractive prices. The slide offers greatly increased signal intensity, more uniform spots, and other benefits over other microarray substrates. The 3D NS-NC slide is particularly attractive for protein applications as the surfaces allow proteins to maintain their shape and function.

STRATEC is using their ISO-13485 certified facility in Salzburg, Austria for manufacturing the 3D NS-NC slide.

"We are very pleased to be working with STRATEC Consumables as our development, manufacturing, and logistics partner. We were attracted by the excellent technical capabilities from initial concept through high-volume manufacturing of the Salzburg team and the company's European logistics capabilities," said Barry Beroth, CEO of 3dbiosurfaces.

"We love pushing the boundaries when it comes to injection molding. Our collaboration with 3dbiosurfaces brought to bear our manufacturing know-how and state of the art processes to create a microarray substrate which will set a new standard. We are proud being part of 3d's success story and being their industrial partner in manufacturing and logistics support", said Chris Mauracher, Managing Director of STRATEC Consumables GmbH.

"STRATEC Consumables proved an ideal partner overcoming the technical challenges of molding nano-grass structures within the walls of small micron-sized wells as well as demanding surface treatment of these structures to ensure that the surfaces maximize the capture, retention and protection of valuable probes and targets," said Gordon Goodyear, President of 3dbiosurfaces.

About 3dbiosurfaces Technologies, LLC

Starting with the introduction of the 3D NS-NC slide 3dbiosurfaces is expanding the range of performance of existing genomic and proteomic diagnostic platforms. The 3D NS-NC slide is the first product offering from 3dbiosurfaces and realizes the enormous benefits of 3dbiosurfaces patents.

For more information please visit 3dbiosurfaces.com

About STRATEC

STRATEC Biomedical AG (www.stratec.com) designs and manufactures fully automated analyzer systems for its partners in the fields of clinical diagnostics and biotechnology. Furthermore, the company offers sample preparation solutions, integrated laboratory software, and complex consumables for diagnostic and medical applications. STRATEC covers the entire value chain from development to design and production through to quality assurance.

The partners market the systems, software and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks, and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of its own patented technologies.

For more information please visit

http://www.stratec.com/solutions/consumables

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171206005035/en/

Contacts:

3dbiosurfaces Contact:

Barry Beroth

3dbiosurfaces Technologies, LLC

01 520 389 8753

sales@3dbiosurfaces.com

or

STRATEC Consumables Contact:

Tamara Höpoldseder

STRATEC Consumables GmbH

+ 43 6248 880 8142

t.hoepoldseder@stratec.com