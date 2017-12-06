BROSSARD, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/17 -- DIAGNOS Inc. ("DIAGNOS", "the Corporation" or "we") (TSX VENTURE: ADK)(OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces today that EDC has agreed to act as guarantor in connection with issuance of a performance bond under the terms of the agreement with ISSSTE, initially announced on July 17th of this year.

"We are pleased with EDC's assistance which enables us to comply with a contract requirement to provide a CAD $500,000 performance bond for the delivery of our CARA services to ISSSTE. Performance bonds are commonly required when rendering services to governmental agencies. Last year, we had to provide cash warranty in the amount of USD $180,000 to secure the issuance of the performance bond as part of our first contract with ISSSTE. After a successful program last year, EDC approved guaranteeing this year's CAD $500,000 performance bond without any cash warranty from DIAGNOS," said Andre Larente, President of DIAGNOS.

About Export Development Canada (EDC)

EDC is Canada's export credit agency. EDC is engaged in supporting and developing Canada's export trade by helping Canadian companies respond to international business opportunities. EDC is a self-financing, Crown corporation that operates at arm's length from the Government of Canada.

Additional information on EDC is available at www.edc.ca.

About DIAGNOS and its technologies

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation with a mission to commercialize technologies combining contextual imaging, text and traditional data mining. DIAGNOS has developed its own Artificial Intelligence ("AI") technologies, CARA and FLAIRE. FLAIRE is a powerful AI engine that provides the capability of analyzing large and complex data sets. Using Deep Learning methodology combined with our own proprietary algorithms we can deploy rapidly new solutions to the healthcare market

Additional information on DIAGNOS is available at www.diagnos.ca and www.sedar.com.

