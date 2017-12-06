The Department of Defense Awards Terumo BCT Grant to Explore Feasibility of Next-Generation Mirasol

LAKEWOOD, Colorado, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Department of Defense recently awarded Terumo BCT a three-year grant to explore the feasibility of further advancing blood safety by reducing pathogens in blood transfused to military personnel using the MirasolPathogen Reduction Technology System. Terumo BCT is a global leader in blood component, therapeutic apheresis and cellular technologies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616044/Terumo_BCT_Hepatitis_C.jpg



Mirasol uses riboflavin, also known as vitamin B2, and ultraviolet light to reduce the pathogen load of various disease-causing viruses, bacteria and parasites in blood products before they are transfused to patients. The technology is already used in more than 20 countries throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Terumo BCT will use the technology/therapeutic development award from the Peer Reviewed Medical Research Program, which is a part of the DOD's Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs. The goal is to develop the next-generation of Mirasol, which could be the first blood component technology capable of reducing pathogens in whole blood before separating it into components.

"A ready and safe supply of blood products for ourWarfighters and beneficiaries around the world is fundamental to preparedness. This new grant extends our efforts with Terumo BCT to help us further explore increasing blood processing and pathogen reduction efficiencies," said Col. Audra L. Taylor, director of the Army Blood Program.

Compared to today's Mirasol, the next generation will have the potential to enable a faster turnaround from blood donation to transfusion.

"Our latest DOD grant is helping Terumo BCT directly address specific customer needs by engineering innovations that will have a lasting impact on patients throughout the world," said Palani Palaniappan, executive vice president, Innovation and Development, Terumo BCT.

The grant is one of several collaborative efforts between Terumo BCT and the U.S. government-all supporting the vision of advancing global blood safety.

About Mirasol

Mirasol is CE marked for platelets, plasma, and whole blood and is in use in more than 20 countries and 140 blood centers in selected countries throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America. The system is for investigational use only in the U.S. and Canada.

About Terumo BCT

Terumo BCT, a global leader in blood component, therapeutic apheresis and cellular technologies, is the only company with the unique combination of apheresis collections, manual and automated whole blood processing, and pathogen reduction technologies. We believe in the potential of blood to do even more for patients than it does today. This belief inspires our innovation and strengthens our collaboration with customers.

Media Contact

Corporate Communications

+1.303.542.5396

press@terumobct.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/371619/Terumo_BCT___Logo.jpg