Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market, 2024

The "Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market - Analysis and Forecast (2017-2024) (Focus on Product Type, Technology, Application, Country Analysis, Market Share Analysis, Funding Scenario, Trend Analysis, and Competitive Landscape)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global next generation market was estimated at $4.14 billion in 2016 and is estimated to grow over $11.92 billion by 2024

The global next generation sequencing market is expected to grow with a double digit compound annual growth rate between the years 2017 and 2024. With substantial increase in the demand for genome mapping programs and diagnostics tests based on sequencing, the NGS market is expected to witness impressive growth and promises to be a lucrative field for investment. Kits & consumables sub segment dominated the product segment of global next generation sequencing market in 2016. However, the software sub segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the forecast period from 2017 to 2024.

NGS technologies have evolved in terms of high resolution and accuracy, sequencing speed, throughput, and cost-effectiveness in genomic analysis to accelerate biological and biomedical research. The NGS technologies are implemented in several applications namely pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, forensics, agriculture and animal research. Additionally, the double digit growth rate of the NGS market was largely fuelled by the rise in the demand for precision medicine, liquid biopsy tests, and Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT), among others.

The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the next generation sequencing market in terms of various factors influencing it such as recent trends, technological advancements, and regulatory aspects of the market. The scope of this report is centred upon conducting a detailed study of the technologies allied with the next generation sequencing market. The global next generation sequencing market is segmented in to four different parts namely by product, by technology, by application and by geography. The global market value was estimated using these four different approaches and was validated with one another. These segments are further segmented into several sub-segments to ease the market estimation and to gain holistic view of the market.

Additionally, the reversible terminator sequencing technology currently dominates the global NGS market. The emerging technologies such as Nanopore technology is estimated to witness the highest CAGR in the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Report Scope & Methodology

2 Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 History of Next Generation Sequencing

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Promoting and Inhibiting Factors of the Next Generation Sequencing Market Growth

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Challenges

4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Key Developments and Strategies

4.2 Market Share Analysis by Company

4.3 Market Share by Companies, by Instruments

4.4 Market Share by Companies, by Kits & Consumables

4.5 Industry Attractiveness

5 Funding Scenario

5.1 Key Players of the Market are Investing Substantial Amounts in Bioinformatics Start-ups

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Legal Requirements and Regulations

6.2 List of Regulatory Bodies

6.3 Role of Service Providers in Next Generation Sequencing Market

7 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Instruments

7.2.1 Integrated Workflow Instruments

7.2.2 Sequencing Instruments

7.2.3 Library Preparation Instruments

7.3 Kits & Consumables

7.3.1 Library Preparation Kits

7.3.2 Target Enrichment Kits

7.3.3 Sequencing Kits

7.3.4 Multiuse Kits

7.4 Software

8 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ion Torrent Semiconductor Sequencing

8.3 Reversible Terminator Sequencing

8.4 Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing

8.5 Nanopore Sequencing Technologies

8.6 Other Technologies

9 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pharmaceuticals

9.3 Diagnostics

9.4 Agricultural and Animal Research

9.5 Forensics

9.6 Others

10 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market by Geography

11 Company Profiles



10x Genomics

BGI

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GATC Biotech AG.

GENEWIZ

GenapSys, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

New England Biolabs, Inc.

NuGEN Technologies Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited

Pacific Biosciences of California , Inc.

, Inc. Partek, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8nrtjn/global_next





