The Company carried 249 thousand passengers on international flights in November. The number of passengers was up by 8% as compared to November last year. The capacity increase between years was 11%. The passenger load factor was 78.1% compared to 79.1% in the same month last year. Passengers on domestic and regional flights were 26 thousand, which is 11% increase from last year. The capacity increased by 22%, and the passenger load factor was 58.7%, decreasing by 5 percentage points between years. New routes from Keflavik to Akureyri and Belfast are still being developed which explains the decline in the load factor. Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 38% between years. Cargo transport increased by 12% year-on-year. The room utilisation at the Company's Hotels, was 75.5% compared to 76.5% in November 2016.



INTERNATIONAL NOV 17 NOV 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) FLIGHTS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Passengers 249,099 229,903 8% 3,817,003 3,454,480 10% Load Factor 78.1% 79.1% -1.0 ppt 83.1% 82.5% 0.6 ppt Available Seat KM 1,000.6 897.9 11% 14,299.7 12,792.1 12% (ASK'000,000) DOMESTIC AND NOV 17 NOV 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) REGIONAL FLIGHTS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Passengers 26,507 23,819 11% 325,996 306,824 6% Load Factor 58.7% 63.7% -5.0 ppt 66.4% 69.0% -2.6 ppt Available Seat KM 16.0 13.2 22% 200.0 178.9 12% (ASK'000,000) CHARTER FLIGHTS NOV 17 NOV 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fleet Utilisation 100.0% 100.0% 0.0 ppt 97.9% 92.3% 5.6 ppt Sold Block Hours 2,448 1,770 38% 24,571 21,659 13% CARGO NOV 17 NOV 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Freight Tonne KM 10,127 9,026 12% 106,972 97,349 10% (FTK'000) HOTELS NOV 17 NOV 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Available Hotel Room 26,880 26,910 0% 343,482 324,407 6% Nights Sold Hotel Room 20,305 20,579 -1% 282,339 268,274 5% Nights Utilisation of Hotel 75.5% 76.5% -0.9 ppt 82.2% 82.7% -0.5 ppt Rooms



For further detailed information please contact:



Bogi Nils Bogason, CFO, Icelandair Group tel: + 354 665-8801 Íris Hulda Þórisdóttir, Director Investor Relations, Icelandair Group tel: + 354 840-7010



