DGAP-Media / 2017-12-06 / 16:44 *Changes in the Board of Directors of exceet Group SE* Luxemburg, 6 December 2017 - The current members of the Board of Directors, Hans Hofstetter, Dirk-Jan van Ommeren and Dr. Hagen Hultzsch resigned from the Board of Directors of exceet Group SE with immediate effect. They are replaced by Klaus Röhrig, Florian Schuhbauer and Jan Klopp who have been appointed as new members with Klaus Röhrig as chairman. The mutually agreed adjustment of the Board of Directors composition reflects the already communicated significant change in the shareholder structure of the group resulting from the actual 56.1% stake held by the new majority shareholder White Elephant S.à r.l. *Please contact for further information:* *Wolf-Günter Freese, CEO & CFO - Email: Investor.relations@exceet.lu* exceet Group SE 115 avenue Gaston Diderich L-1420 Luxembourg Telefon / Phone +352 26 29 91 22 ISIN LU0472835155 (Public Shares), Regulated Market, Prime Standard, Frankfurt/Main *About exceet* exceet is an international technology group, which is specialized in the development and production of intelligent, complex and secure electronics. End of Media Release Issuer: exceet Group SE Key word(s): Enterprise 2017-12-06 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: exceet Group SE 115, avenue Gaston Diderich L-1420 Luxemburg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Phone: +352 2629 9122 Fax: +352 2629 9150 E-mail: info@exceet.ch Internet: www.exceet.ch ISIN: LU0472835155, LU0472839819 WKN: A0YF5P, A1BFHT Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 636469 2017-12-06

