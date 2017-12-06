Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

ZEAL Network SE (-) ZEAL Network SE: Dividend Declaration 06-Dec-2017 / 16:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The Executive Board of ZEAL Network SE has proposed, and the Supervisory Board has approved, the declaration of this year's interim dividend of EUR 1.00 per share. The record date will be 28 December 2017, and the payment and ex-dividend date will be 29 December 2017. ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 Category Code: DIV TIDM: - LEI Code: 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 Sequence No.: 4954 End of Announcement EQS News Service 636483 06-Dec-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2017 10:51 ET (15:51 GMT)