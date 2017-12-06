sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

43,454 Euro		-0,959
-2,16 %
WKN: 885836 ISIN: US6174464486 Ticker-Symbol: DWD 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,715
43,815
18:21
43,809
43,999
15:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GETINGE AB
GETINGE AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GETINGE AB14,752-2,12 %
MORGAN STANLEY43,454-2,16 %
NORDEA BANK AB9,729-0,27 %
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A11,00-2,65 %
SWEDBANK AB19,733-1,59 %