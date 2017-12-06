Due to the distribution of shares in Arjo AB to the shareholders of Getinge AB and subsequent listing of Arjo AB, a technical trading halt in warrants and certificates issued by Swedbank AB, Svenska Handelsbanken AB, Nordea Bank AB, and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc with Getinge AB as underlying will be implemented as of December 7, 2017. Trading will be resumed on December 12 or December 13, 2017 respectively. Please see the attached document for further information about the instruments and information regarding resumed trading in each instrument.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Emelie Thordewall, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=656128