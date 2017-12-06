Regulatory News:

Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) announced today its corporate agenda* for 2018:

15 February 2018: Full year 2017 sales results 26 April 2018: First quarter 2018 sales 30 May 2018: General shareholders' meeting 6 June 2018: Payment of 2017 dividend** 26 July 2018: First half 2018 sales results 25 October 2018: First nine months 2018 sales

This financial calendar is for indicative purposes only and the Group could change its publication dates should it deem it necessary

** Pending approval of the Board of Directors of 14 February 2018 and of the General shareholders' meeting of 30 May 2018

About Ipsen

Ipsen is a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical group focused on innovation and specialty care. The group develops and commercializes innovative medicines in three key therapeutic areas Oncology, Neurosciences and Rare Diseases. Its commitment to oncology is exemplified through its growing portfolio of key therapies for prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic cancer. Ipsen also has a well-established Consumer Healthcare business. With total sales close to €1.6 billion in 2016, Ipsen sells more than 20 drugs in over 115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more than 30 countries. Ipsen's R&D is focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms, and centers located in the heart of leading biotechnological and life sciences hubs (Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, UK; Cambridge, US). The Group has about 5,100 employees worldwide. Ipsen is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the United States through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com.

