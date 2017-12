Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2017) - As the only angel fund committed to providing investment decisions in 48 hours, MLA48 II is proud to announce its first investment into the smart UV indicating sticker, developed by Suncayr. The initial investment from MLA48 II spurred interest from several MLA members, who oversubscribed the half a million seed round, along with other participating local and international Angels.