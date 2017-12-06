AgileCraft, the only platform purpose built to help scale Agile to the enterprise, is named a winner of the 2017 Red Herring Global award

AgileCraft, the most comprehensive software solution available for scaling Agile to the enterprise, today announced they have been selected as a Red Herring Top 100 Global award winner, an award that recognizes leading companies from North America, Europe, and Asia, celebrating these startups' innovations and technologies across their respective industries.

Red Herring's Top 100 Global list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising companies and entrepreneurs. Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, YouTube, and eBay would change the way we live and work.

"AgileCraft was selected from hundreds of candidates across the globe to the Top 100 Winners," said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "Their mission of helping organizations innovate with software and the ability to seamlessly link business strategy to technical execution stood out from the rest. Unlike other platforms, AgileCraft uniquely provides visibility, consistency, and predictability to any organization going through an Agile transformation. It was an easy choice to include AgileCraft as a 2017 Global winner."

"To be recognized not only as a North American winner but also a Global winner of the Red Herring award is humbling," said Steve Elliott, founder and CEO of AgileCraft. "The team at AgileCraft and I are honored to be recognized with the other companies who are solving important problems with cutting-edge technology."

Red Herring's editorial staff evaluated the companies on quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy, and market penetration. This assessment of potential is complemented by a review of the track records and standing of startups relative to their peers, allowing Red Herring to see past the "buzz" and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new global business models.

About AgileCraft:

AgileCraft transforms the way organizations enable and manage Agile productivity across their enterprise, portfolios, programs, and teams by aligning business strategy with technical execution. AgileCraft works with your existing tools and brings together Agile and non-Agile teams in one intuitive and open platform. To find out more, visit us at www.agilecraft.com or follow us on twitter @theagilecraft.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171206005990/en/

Contacts:

AgileCraft

Stephanie Bailey, 703-856-3500

Stephanie.Bailey@AgileCraft.com