Facebook Highlights the Top Moments of 2017

Today, in their 2017 Year in Review, Facebook is highlighting the top moments of the year, and through the ups and downs, one thing was clear -- people came out to support one another. So, take a walk down memory lane and check out the moments that brought people together!

People talked about important moments that happened around the world.

International Women's Day: This was the #1 most talked about moment in 2017, doubling from last year, with people around the world talking, sharing and posting in celebration of women and related issues.

This was the #1 most talked about moment in 2017, doubling from last year, with people around the world talking, sharing and posting in celebration of women and related issues. Super Bowl 51: Fans around the world turned to their News Feeds to cheer for their favorite teams, celebrate with Lady Gaga and debate the top TV ads. There were more than 262 million views of Super Bowl-related videos on the platform, and topics like the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, Tom Brady and Lady Gaga -- who performed in the half time show -- drove the bulk of the conversation.

Fans around the world turned to their News Feeds to cheer for their favorite teams, celebrate with Lady Gaga and debate the top TV ads. There were more than 262 million views of Super Bowl-related videos on the platform, and topics like the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, and Lady Gaga -- who performed in the half time show -- drove the bulk of the conversation. Las Vegas : This tragic event drove conversation from around the world about the violent shooting that took place in Nevada in early October, which in turn motivated more than 3,300 people to offer Community Help through Crisis Response on Facebook.

People helped one another out in times of crisis.

Earthquake in Mexico : The response to this crisis in late September drove the highest number of total interactions within Crisis Response on Facebook of the year, with millions of people marking themselves safe, offering help to their community or donating to the cause.

The response to this crisis in late September drove the highest number of total interactions within Crisis Response on Facebook of the year, with millions of people marking themselves safe, offering help to their community or donating to the cause. Hurricane Harvey: In late August, the community rallied to those in need by activating our Charitable Giving tools. In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, more than $20 million had been raised by the Facebook community in the biggest fundraising effort for a single crisis in 2017 on Facebook.

In late August, the community rallied to those in need by activating our Charitable Giving tools. In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, more than had been raised by the Facebook community in the biggest fundraising effort for a single crisis in 2017 on Facebook. One Love Manchester : Ariana Grande and other notable performers joined together on a Facebook Live to show peace and solidarity as a global community for those who were affected by the Manchester terror attack. The concert was the most viewed video and live broadcast on Facebook in 2017 that generated over 80 million views and raised more than $450,000 .

People used online tools and got together IRL (in real life!).

Total Solar Eclipse: In August, this celestial moment brought the world together in person through Facebook events. With over 20,000 events in more than 80 countries, the eclipse was a moment that generated interest and attendance from over 3 million people on Facebook Events.

In August, this celestial moment brought the world together in person through Facebook events. With over 20,000 events in more than 80 countries, the eclipse was a moment that generated interest and attendance from over 3 million people on Facebook Events. Women's March on DC: On January 21st , The Women's March on DC brought over 500,000 people together on and offline as the largest Facebook Event for a single cause in 2017. This single event, sparked more than 15,000 other local events to be created in different cities across the globe, bringing millions of people together from over 100 different countries for one of the largest global movements in recent history.

