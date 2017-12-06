OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/17 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TBP)(OTCQB: TBPMF), a global leader in cannabinoid-based drug development, is pleased to announce that Tetra opened the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") yesterday at a ceremony to recognize the listing and trading of Tetra, which began on August 16th 2017 under the symbol TBP. The listing ceremony took place at the TMX Broadcast Centre in Toronto, Ontario. Bernard Fortier, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Bernard Lessard, Chief Financial Officer, represented Tetra at the listing ceremony.

"Being listed on the TSX Venture Exchange helps us access the capital and liquidity we require to execute our strategies and drive our future success. We are very proud to have been invited for the opening ceremony. This is a great occasion for us to generate exposure for our company." stated Bernard Fortier, CEO.

The TSX Venture Exchange is a public venture capital marketplace for emerging companies. Increased exposure for the company coincides with important milestones in the development of Tetra's scientific assets. Indeed, Tetra announced last week the accelerate submission of new drug application to FDA and expectation to commercialize Dronabinol XL tablet (PPP002) ahead of schedule in the US. Tetra is also on the verge of starting its phase 3 clinical trial for PPP001, first smokable drug for advanced cancer pain.

The market opens are broadcast live on the Business News Network morning show and live streamed on YouTube (https://youtu.be/Z7QUPFTDkyI)

CLARIFICATION: Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.

In the news release, Tetra Bio-Pharma accelerates submission of New Drug Application to FDA & Expects to Commercialize Dronabinol XL Tablet Ahead of Schedule in the US, issued on November 28th, 2017 by Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. over Marketwired, The Company, at the request of IIROC, would like to provide additional precision and clarification to what was described in the second paragraph regarding the potential in revenue generated after its third year post Adversa® launch. This paragraph should read: Based on the expected improved safety profile of a delayed release Dronabinol, as well as the required investment in supporting sales and marketing efforts, Tetra expects the Adversa® tablet to gain a share of the chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting market after its launch in the USA. The current market for CINV in the USA is $150,000,000, based on dronabinol sales (IMS data 2016). No sales of Adversa® are expected within the next 12 months as Tetra will be in the process of conducting the necessary pharmacokinetic study, as well as gathering the necessary information for a manufacturing file, both of which will be part of the basis for the Tetra's planned 505(b)(2) new drug application and potential NDA submission in 2019. Tetra is retracting its projection on the potential of revenue of up to $30 million USD as it cannot be relied upon at this point in time.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma:

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX VENTURE: TBP)(OTCQB: TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and clinical development. Tetra is focusing on three core business pillars: clinical research, pharmaceutical promotion and retail commercialization of cannabinoid-based products.

More information at: www.tetrabiopharma.com

Source: Tetra Bio-Pharma

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, GrowPros MMP Inc., to obtain a licence for the production of medical marijuana; failure to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; the success of the Rx Princeps™ product offering and inhalation device; guidance on expected sales volumes associated with the Rx Princeps™ product offering and inhalation device; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: http://www.marketwire.com/library/20171206-ListingTSX_TETRA_lrg.jpg

Contacts:

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.

Dr. Anne-Sophie Courtois, DVM

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

(514) 360-8040 Ext. 210

anne-sophie.courtois@tetrabiopharma.com

www.tetrabiopharma.com



