Regulatory News:

In accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (Paris: FTI) (NYSE: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) reports the following share repurchase transactions for the period 27 November 2017 to 1 December 2017.

Aggregate table by trading day and market

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer Trading day Identity code of the financial instrument Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Identity code of the stock exchange (MIC code) TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 27/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 18 400 EUR 22,4255 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 27/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 13 000 USD 26,6354 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 28/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 18 400 EUR 22,5836 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 28/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 12 100 USD 27,1811 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 29/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 18 400 EUR 23,1693 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 29/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 12 100 USD 27,6675 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 30/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 18 400 EUR 23,5780 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 30/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 12 100 USD 28,4318 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 01/12/2017 GB00BDSFG982 17 000 EUR 24,1834 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 01/12/2017 GB00BDSFG982 13 000 USD 29,1180 XNYSE

Detailed information related to the share repurchases (transaction-by-transaction details) are available on the website of TechnipFMC at http://investors.technipfmc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254471&p=irol-sharerepurchase.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 40,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world's energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171206006077/en/

Contacts:

TechnipFMC plc

Investor relations

Matt Seinsheimer, +1-281-260-3665

Vice President Investor Relations

Matt Seinsheimer

or

James Davis, +1-281-260-3665

Senior Manager Investor Relations

James Davis

or

Media relations

Christophe Belorgeot, +33 1 47 78 39 92

Vice President Corporate Communications

Christophe Belorgeot

or

Delphine Nayral, +33 1 47 78 34 83

Manager Public Relations

Delphine Nayral

or

Lisa Adams, +1-281-405-4659

Senior Manager Digital Communications

Lisa Adams