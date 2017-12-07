AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, 2017-12-07 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) and (Euronext Paris:CSTM) announced today that it has strengthened its long-term partnership with Audi to supply aluminium Automotive Body Sheet as well as structural components for the new Audi A7 Sportback. Produced at the Audi Neckarsulm, Germany, plant, the new Audi A7 embodies Audi's new design language with particularly dynamic lines and a sporty character.



Constellium will be the primary supplier of aluminium Automotive Body Sheet for this new Audi A7 providing the coils to be used for the outer design applications such as the doors, hood, fenders and deck lids which incorporate large surfaces, sharp edges and taut lines. Design and forms are achieved with Constellium's Surfalex with high surface quality and specific hemming and roping properties, which allow three-dimensional shapes and is ideally suited for the dynamic body style of this new model. Constellium also supplies aluminium structural components for the Audi A7, including struts and cross members from its plant in Gottmadingen. These custom solutions are designed to meet package space and NVH* requirements, while contributing to the stiffness of the vehicle.



"We are proud and excited to support Audi in translating their design language for the new generation A7 model with the supply of our special aluminium outer solutions," said Dieter Hoell, Director Sales and Marketing, Automotive & Specialties. "This reflects the close collaboration we have with our long-time customer Audi, and with their Neckarsulm, Germany, plant, which uses aluminium extensively."



Thanks to its intrinsic qualities, aluminium is an ideal material for automotive applications allowing the sleekest designs while contributing to customer's light-weighting programs. With its unique cutting-edge manufacturing experience and renowned innovative expertise, Constellium is one of the top suppliers of functional surface products offering a broad range of innovative rolled and extruded aluminium specialty products.



* Noise, Vibration and Harshness



About Constellium



Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) and (Euronext Paris:CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €4.7 billion of revenue in 2016.



Forward-looking statements



Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Tender Offers, the Redemption, the Satisfaction and Discharge, our business, results of operations and financial condition, and our expectations or beliefs concerning future events and conditions. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as, but not limited to, "believes," "expects," "may," "should," "approximately," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," likely," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions (or the negative of these terminologies or expressions). All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets. Others are more specific to our business and operations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of Constellium and Wise Metals to achieve expected synergies and the timing thereof, Constellium's increased levels of indebtedness which could limit Constellium's operating flexibility and opportunities; the potential failure to retain key employees, the loss of customers, suppliers and other business relationships; disruptions to business operations; slower or lower than expected growth in the North American market for Body-in-White aluminium rolled products, and other risk factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and our registration statement on Form F-3, filed on October 30, 2017, and as described from time to time in subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The occurrence of the events described and the achievement of the expected results depend on many events, some or all of which are not predictable or within our control. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



Christel des Royeries - EUROPE Corporate Communications Phone: +33 1 73 01 46 73 / christel.des-royeries@constellium.com



Delphine Dahan-Kocher - AMERICA Corporate Communications Phone: +1 (212) 858-9963 / delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com



Ryan Wentling - Investor Relations Phone: +1 (212) 675-5450 / investor-relations@constellium.com



