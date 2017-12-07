Lithuanian mobile operators - UAB Bite Lietuva, UAB Tele2 and Telia Lietuva, AB - each acquired a 33.3 per cent stake in UAB Mobilieji Mokejimai. An increased authorized capital of the company amounts to EUR 2.1 million.



New shareholders also appointed the members of the Supervisory Council and the Board of the company, and appointed Monika Rimkunaite-Blože as the General Manager of Mobilieji Mokejimai.



The Supervisory Council consist of the following members: Arunas Duda, Chief Financial Officer of Bite Lietuva, Tadas Bukauskas, Strategy and Development Director at Tele2, and Kestutis Šliužas, CEO of Telia Lietuva. The composition of the Board of the company is as follows: Pranas Kuisys, Executive Director of Bite Lietuva, Mindaugas Savickas, Head of Marketing at Tele2, and Laimonas Devyžis, Head of Finance at Telia Lietuva.



Mobilieji Mokejimai is creating the first instant payments platform in the Baltic States, which will be called MoQ ("móku") and will function as a means of payment at points of sale, on the Internet, and will allow customers to make money transfers between themselves. All payments between MoQ users will be made instantaneously and at any time of the day.



In May 2017, the Bank of Lithuania granted a limited activities electronic money institution license to Mobilieji Mokejimai required for activities related to instant payments. In July, the mobile operators got the permission of the European Commission to jointly create a common platform for provision of the mobile payments service.



Audrius Stasiulaitis, Spokesperson, tel. +370 5 236 7019, e-mail: audrius.stasiulaitis@telia.lt