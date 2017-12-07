Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2017-12-07 / 09:00 *Senvion installs 130 megawatts in new markets Project completion in three new countries highlights ongoing success * *Hamburg*: Senvion, a leading global manufacturer of wind turbines, has announced the completion of installation of several wind farms in three of its newly entered markets within Europe totalling 130 megawatts (MW). The installation of 33 Senvion 3.4M114 turbines was recently completed at the 112 MW Egersund wind farm, in Rogaland, Norway. The project with Norsk Vind Egersund AS will have a total rated output of 112 MW and will produce enough green energy to power approximately 20,000 Norwegian households. In Serbia, the country's Minister of Energy inaugurated the eight MW Malibunar wind farm featuring four Senvion MM100 turbines. Malibunar wind farm is located about 56 kilometers northeast of Belgrade and will supply 7,200 Serbian households with clean electricity.The start of operation marks Senvion's successful market entry in the Balkans. Senvion has also completed installation of its first wind farm in the Republic of Ireland. Teevurcher wind farm, located in County Meath, northwest of Dublin, features five MM82 wind turbines with a total output of 10 MW. The wind farm will supply enough clean energy to power approximately 7,000 Irish homes per year. *Jürgen Geissinger, CEO of Senvion, said: *"The completion of installation and start of operation of these wind farms in three of our newly entered markets countries across Europe highlights that we are effectively delivering our expansion strategy. These milestones demonstrate how our modular product portfolio is ideally suited to a range of wind and site conditions and can meet the needs of our clients in diverse regions." *About Senvion:* Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for almost any location - with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.33 MW and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and construction. The Senvion systems are mainly designed in the major TechCenters in Osterrönfeld and Bangalore and manufactured at its German and Portuguese plants in Bremerhaven, Vagos and Oliveira de Frades as well as in Zory-Warszowice, Poland and Baramati, India. With approximately 4,500 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 7,500 wind turbines around the world. The company's operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia, Japan, India, Chile and Canada. Senvion S.A. is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. *Senvion Press contacts:* Stephanie Oxley Immo von Fallois Mobile: +44 7534 260 998 Phone: +49 40 5555 090 3770 Email: Mobile: +49 172 6298 408 stephanie.oxley@senvion.com Email: immo.von.fallois@senvion.com *Senvion Investor Relations contact:* Dhaval Vakil Phone: +44 20 3859 3664 Mobile: +44 7788 390 185 Email: dhaval.vakil@senvion.com End of Media Release Issuer: Senvion S.A. Key word(s): Energy 2017-12-07 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Senvion S.A. 46a, avenue John F. Kennedy L-1855 Luxembourg Luxemburg Phone: +352 26 00 5305 Fax: +352 26 00 5301 E-mail: press@senvion.com Internet: www.senvion.com ISIN: LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390 WKN: A2AFKW Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin, Luxemburg End of News DGAP Media 636521 2017-12-07

December 07, 2017 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)