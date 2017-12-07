sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,70 Euro		+0,05
+0,24 %
WKN: A0TGJ5 ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55 Ticker-Symbol: VAR1 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
VARTA AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VARTA AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,606
20,609
11:04
21,002
21,099
06.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VARTA AG
VARTA AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VARTA AG20,70+0,24 %