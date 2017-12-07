OPAP and INTRALOT Extend Their Partnership for the Numerical Lottery Products and Services

ATHENS, Greece, December 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

OPAP Group (OPAP), the leading Greek betting and lottery operator and INTRALOT, a leading global gaming solutions provider, have agreed on the extension of their cooperation in the field of numerical lotteries and services with the signing of a new three-year contract that also includes an option for OPAP to renew for an additional two years. This extension is consistent with OPAP's 2020 vision and the strategic priorities of 'leveraging the latest digital and technology capabilities' and 'building a world-class portfolio of products and services'. The new agreement includes the delivery of INTRALOT's latest lottery platforms and significant commercial improvements over the next few years.

OPAP Chief Executive Officer, Damian Cope commenting on this agreement stated: "I am pleased to be announcing the extension of our cooperation with INTRALOT, which remains one of our strategic partners. Our technology strategy is progressing well as we continue to establish greater control and flexibility over our digital and technological environment. We are working closely with all our technology partners in order to deliver our 2020 Vision and transform the role of technology within the organisation for the benefit of the company and our customers."

"We are very pleased about the continuation of our relationship with OPAP. This allows INTRALOT to provide to one of our most valued customers our latest innovations in lottery products and services. I would like to thank OPAP for the trust in our company. Our experienced team will closely cooperate with OPAP in the new period to help the company meet its strategic objectives," commented INTRALOT Chief Executive Officer, Antonios Kerastaris.

About OPAP

OPAP is the leading gaming company in Greece and one of the most renowned in its industry worldwide. The company, founded in 1958, is the exclusive operator of numerical lotteries and sports betting games in Greece and industry leader in Responsible Gaming. Its privatization in 2013 provided the momentum needed to ensure its future development and competitiveness on an international level.

The vision for 2020 is to establish OPAP as a world-class gaming entertainment company. A set of long-term strategic priorities focusing on customers, people, network, products and digital-technology capabilities were established to drive the group towards realizing it.

OPAP holds a prominent position among corporate social champions in Greece and through an extended Corporate Responsibility program, focusing on health, sports and employment, has been supporting in practice both Greek sport and society.

Additional information is available on: http://www.opap.gr

About INTRALOT

INTRALOT, a public listed company established in 1992, is a leading gaming solutions supplier and operator active in 52 regulated jurisdictions around the globe. With €1.32 billion turnover and a global workforce of approximately 5,300 employees (3,450 of which in subsidiaries and 1,850 in associates) in 2016, INTRALOT is an innovation-driven corporation focusing its product development on the customer experience. The company is uniquely positioned to offer to lottery and gaming organizations across geographies market-tested solutions and retail operational expertise. Through the use of a dynamic and omni-channel approach, INTRALOT offers an integrated portfolio of best-in-class gaming systems and product solutions & services addressing all gaming verticals (Lottery, Betting, Interactive, VLT). Players can enjoy a seamless and personalized experience through exciting games and premium content across multiple delivery channels, both retail and interactive. INTRALOT has been awarded with the prestigious WLA Responsible Gaming Framework Certification by the World Lottery Association (WLA) for its global lottery operations.



