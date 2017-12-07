The accolade was granted for its unique 'Depth View' product development



NEW YORK, 2017-12-07 11:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ), the world's leading provider of market technology, was selected as having the 'Best New Technology Product - Market Surveillance' in this year's FOW International Awards. Nasdaq's SMARTS Surveillance solution received the award for its Depth View, which enables compliance analysts to visualize order-book imbalance with alert-specific views of large data sets - allowing for effective processing of information and more efficient surveillance.



Now in the sixth year in their current format, the FOW International Awards recognize the very best achievements from across the global cleared derivatives market. The FOW International Awards are judged by a panel of industry experts drawn from across the market in a range of disciplines.



"This recognition from FOW is a testament to the fantastic efforts by our team in new product developments," said Michael O'Brien, Head of Product Management for Risk & Surveillance Solutions, Nasdaq. "As behaviors continue to evolve, we strive to be one step ahead of potential market threats with innovative solutions that enable firms to better understand conduct risk as a whole."



Nasdaq SMARTS Surveillance solutions have been the industry benchmark for real-time, cross-market, cross-asset surveillance for 22+ years. Used by over 3500 compliance professionals around the world, SMARTS solutions currently power surveillance at 47 marketplaces, 17 regulators and 140+ market participants. A SaaS solution covering all asset classes, SMARTS Trade Surveillance enables surveillance professionals to monitor trading across 140+ venues globally.



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to more than 3,500 listed companies with a market value of over $9.1 trillion and more than 10,000 corporate clients. To learn more, visit http://nasdaq.com/ambition or http://business.nasdaq.com.



NDAQG



For Media Inquiries



Nasdaq Ryan Wells ryan.wells@nasdaq.com Direct: +44 (0) 20 3753 2231 Mobile: +44 (0) 7809 596 390