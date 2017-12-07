FanLogic Interactive Inc.: Fanlogic Interactive Inc., under the guidance of Publicis, Launches Contest for the Chrysler Alberta Dealers Advertising Association and the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation's Calgary Roughnecks

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2017 / Fanlogic Interactive Inc. (TSXV-FLGC OTCQB-FNNGF), ("Fanlogic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with the Chrysler Alberta Dealers Advertising Association and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation's Calgary Roughnecks for a Fanlogic Digital Contest Campaign.

Fanlogic's proprietary platform will be used to build and promote a contest campaign to increase brand awareness, drive engagement and capture targeted leads and specific data. This contest will feature one lucky contestant winning a 2018 Ram 1500 valued at over $57,000.00 CAD, among other prizes.

Fanlogic's proprietary platform will monitor the campaign in real time and provide valuable analytics that will focus on increasing results through better transparency to the client. The live active dashboard allows our clients that ability to identify return on media spend throughout the L

lifecycle of the campaign and to have visualization into user data, lead generation and advocacy within its client base.

About Fanlogic:

FanLogic's digital lead and sales generation success is driven through its proprietary peer to peer referral based contests, loyalty programs and incentives, coupons, sweepstakes, charitable initiatives, branded games, 50/50 lotteries and charity draws, and social daily fantasy sports and entertainment contests.

FanLogic is a market leading digital promotions software company, and creator of the FanLogic Connect platform. FanLogic Connect provides brands and agencies the ability to create unforgettable social campaigns through unique gamification techniques. FanLogic Connect grants clients the ability to monetize their social media following, and grow their existing audience while gathering highly valuable demographic and behavioral information.

