=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other capital market information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- immigon portfolioabbau ag - Notification of selection of home member state (ISIN XS0359924643) immigon portfolioabbau ag herewith announces that it has selected Austria as home member state pursuant to § 81 para 1 no 7 lit b of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (Börsegesetz) in respect of the Up to EUR 500,000,000 Perpetual Non-Cumulative Participation Capital Certificates (ISIN XS0359924643). The language selected for publication of required information shall be German. Further inquiry note: Thomas Heimhofer immigon portfolioabbau ag Mobil: +43 (0) 676 790 7890 Mail to: thomas.heimhofer@immigon.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 07, 2017 06:09 ET (11:09 GMT)