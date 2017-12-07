Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan(s) issued by BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V with effect from 2017-12-08. The instrument(s) will be listed on STO Structured Products.



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.



Attachment:

